The Carying Place Commemorates 25 Years With Fundraising Race

Cary, NC – Since 1993, The Carying Place has helped working families get housing and education. They continue that mission with their Labor Day Race for Home this September, which is not only a way to raise funds but also a way to teach the community about the work they do.

Three-Pronged Approach

The Carying Place Labor Day Race for Home takes place Monday, September 3, 2018 at Koka Booth Amphitheatre and while the event has been going on for 11 years now, Race for Home Co-Chair Susan Glendenning said they hope this is their biggest one yet since it is commemorating the Carying Place’s 25th year.

“This is one of our largest community events; it’s not just a race, it’s more of a three-pronged approach,” Glendenning said. “It’s a fundraiser, which is beneficial, but its also a way to bring families together and a way to tell our story.”

The Carying Place provides housing to working families with children so Glendenning said they encourage those families to come out and enjoy the day and participate in the race. There is a children’s fun run to go along with the 5K and 10K races.

“Children are a big part of our focus so we make sure we have fun things for them to do to and the families mix and mingle while they’re here,” Glendenning said.

Creating a Better Run

The race was originally more of a casual walk fundraiser, Glendenning said, but they have turned it into what she calls a “true runner’s event.”

“We’ve made it bigger and partnered with Fit & Able and we’re USA Track and Field-certified,” Glendenning said. “It’s neat to see it evolve and because of that, we’ve seen it go from around 150 runners to 500. And with our 25th year, we want to see this get to 1,000.”

Following the run, there will also be a small festival by the stage with awards for runners and talks by executives from the Carying Place on the organization’s history and work.

Also participating in the run will be volunteers from the Carying Place who teach skills such as financial literacy to the families served by the organization.

“It’s to make sure when they take the next step into housing, they are prepared,” Glendenning said. “These educational programs are important parts of what we do so the volunteers are happy to join in the run.”

The Carying Place Labor Day Race for Home is on Monday, September 3, 2018 at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. Gates open at 7 AM.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of the Carying Place.