Herb Young Community Center Closed Through Early September

Cary, NC – Right as the school year starts up, events at the Herbert C. Young Community Center will come to a pause as the center closes for a week-long stretch of time.

Starting at 5 PM on Thursday, August 31, 2018, the Herbert C. Young Community Center on Wilkinson Avenue in Downtown Cary will be closed. This is for maintenance repair on the building, which was first built in 1991 (although it was not named for Cary Town Councilmember Herbert Young until 2001).

The center will not open back up until Friday, September 7, 2018 at 9 AM, so the Herbert C. Young Community Center will be closed for a week, including Labor Day Weekend.

The center phone number, (919) 460-4965, will still be open for voicemails and those will be checked by Town of Cary staff.

The Herbert C. Young Community Center is located at 101 Wilkinson Ave.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Town of Cary.