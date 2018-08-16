Superica – First Restaurant Announced at The Fenton

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC –As people from Cary and the Triangle await the coming Fenton development, they have one more reason to get excited. Superica has been announced as the first restaurant to commit to being a part of The Fenton and will be bringing its authentic Tex-Mex cuisine to town.

Bringing Tex-Mex to the South

Superica, one of the many restaurants by chef and restauranteur Ford Fry, is opening in Cary’s Fenton development in the Eastern Gateway, where construction has not yet started. While Fry said he prefers older locations, the Fenton development appeals to him as a restaurant location.

“I’m excited about the development and the tenants. It’s almost more about this site than the specific region,” Fry said. “To get our foot in the door in this new area and to be attached to the food court, is great. I know the people involved in the development and they’ve done good work.”

There are only four Superica locations currently, including one in Charlotte, but all are in the South. Fry described the Tex-Mex food at Superica as the kind of food he grew up with in Texas and he wasn’t sure how it would go over with a Southern customer base.

“I questioned how it would go over with customers but they’ve liked it and I’ve enjoyed exposing people to it,” Fry said. “Many Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants in the South are typically thrown together so it’s been an experience for them to see it how I grew up with it.”

To see the full story, go to FoodCary.com

Story by Michael Papich. Photos by Johnny Autry. Community coverage on CaryCitizen is sponsored in part by Elegant Stitches in Cary.