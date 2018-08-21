Bond Park Community Center Temporarily Closing Next Week

Cary, NC – As part of repairs and maintenance to Town of Cary facilities, the Bond Park Community Center will be closed starting next week.

Starting on Monday, August 27, 2018 at 5 PM, the Bond Park Community Center will be closed for around a week, reopening on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 9 AM.

This comes as other town buildings such as the Herbert C. Young Community Center are also closed for maintenance.

Bond Park itself, as well as the Bond Park Boathouse, will still be open to visitors.

The community center’s phone line will still be open. Callers can leave voicemails which are checked regularly by town staff.

The Bond Park Community Center is located at 150 Metro Park Dr.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of ActiveRain.