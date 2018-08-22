42nd Lazy Daze Brings 300+ Artists, Unique Chalk Installations

Cary, NC – For more than 40 years, Lazy Daze has been the biggest weekend in Cary and this year is no different, with hundreds of artists, dozens of food vendors and new chalk art installations that make this year’s festival stand out.

New Artwork This Year

Cary’s Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival runs on Saturday and Sunday, August 25 and 26, 2018 in Downtown Cary around Town Hall Campus.

In addition to more than 300 artists and crafts-makers selling their wares, there will also be more than 30 food vendors, a beer garden, four stages for live music and live demonstrations of, among other things, glass-blowing, wood burning and water marbling.

“One exciting thing about Lazy Daze is the artwork is always changing,” said Adam Bell, Cary’s festivals and events supervisor.

This year’s featured artist is Roxanne “Rocky” Alexander, who Bell said is putting her watercolor painting skills to work with this year’s poster, which she dubs “Up, Up and Away to Lazy Daze.”

Also new this year is two installations by nationally recognized chalk artist Lisa Gaither. One is a large chalk mandala that people can interact with directly and the other is a three-dimentional painting of a large crack in the ground.

“Depending on where you stand, it looks like you’re about to fall into the Earth,” Bell said.

Both of those chalk designs can be found by the intersection of Ambassador Loop and Academy Street, which is also by the food court.

Best Way to Get There

With an estimated 50,000 people expected to come to Lazy Daze this year, it’s a good idea to start planning your transportation now.

“There will be parking around Downtown Cary but if you don’t want to deal with traffic and pedestrians, we encourage people to take the shuttles,” Bell said.

The shuttles will leave Green Hope High School and Cary Towne Center, running from Saturday between 8:30 AM and 6:30 PM and on Sunday between noon and 5:30 PM.

There is also disabled parking north of the fire administration building at 100 N Academy St.

Event Details

42nd Annual Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival

316 N Academy St., Cary

Saturday, August 25, 2018 – 9 AM to 6 PM

Sunday, August 26, 2018 – 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of the Town of Cary and Brooke Meyer Photography. Community coverage sponsored in part by Thai Spices & Sushi on High House Road in Cary.