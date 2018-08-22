Weekend Events: Lazy Daze, Hip-Hop Concert and More

Cary, NC – It’s the biggest weekend in Cary with Lazy Daze on Saturday and Sunday, as well as the big “Masters of the Mic” concert at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, a North Carolina FC match and more.

Thursday, August 23, 2018

The Cary Theater is playing documentaries about famous artists this weekend, starting with the Elvis documentary The King at 2 and 9 PM and the Stanley Kubrick documentary Filmworker at 7 PM.

The Cary Town Council is holding its regular meeting at 6:30 PM this Thursday. They are open to the public and are a good way to learn about what is going on around town.

Friday, August 24, 2018

This Friday and Saturday is the NC Soccer Coaches Association Kick-Off Classic with soccer matches at WakeMed Soccer Park. It starts at 3 PM on Friday and 8 AM on Saturday.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre is hosting a big concert with multiple classic hip-hop acts including Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Naughty By Nature, Eric B and Rakim, Mr. Cheeks and Blackstreet, presented by Jireh Management Group. The show starts at 5 PM with doors opening at 4 PM.

Twisted Scizzors Salon is holding a free event to learn how to bun and braid hair, open to all ages. There will also be food, drinks and shopping, starting at 5 PM.

Saturday, August 25, 2018

Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival, a 42-year Cary tradition, is back this year on Saturday and Sunday at Town Hall Campus. See more than 300 artists selling their creations, as well as live music, crafts demonstrations, food trucks and a beer garden, all starting this Saturday at 9 AM.

Acoustic Night in the District is this Friday and Saturday with live music at Park West Village in front of the Park West 14 movie theater. This weekend, see the Night Sky Band and Britton Buchanan perform at 6 PM.

North Carolina FC returns home to Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to take on the Charlotte Independence. The match starts at 7 PM.

Sunday, August 26, 2018

Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival continues this Sunday, starting at 12:30 PM and running until 5 PM.

Middle Creek Community Center is holding an open house to learn about their Autumn classes. Visitors can also get a 20 percent discount on registering for classes if they register during the open house. The open house starts at 4 PM.

Around the Triangle

Cruising’ for Clues is a dinner theater event at the Glenwood in Raleigh where patrons will see a live performance of a murder mystery that takes place on a cruise. The show starts at 6:30 PM.

Jurassic Quest is a fun kids event at the Raleigh Convention Center with activities, education and more all about dinosaurs. It starts at 3 PM on Friday and 8 AM on Saturday and Sunday.

Beats n Bars Festival is all this weekend in Downtown Durham with live music and demonstrations on hip-hop culture, from the science behind the music to MCing, fashion, graffiti and more.

