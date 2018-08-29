Weekend Events: Art Loop, Waverly Wine Walk and More

Cary, NC – The final weekend of Summer has a lot of fun ways to commemorate the season, with Final Friday Art Loop all over Cary, the fundraising Waverly Wine Walk on Friday and much more.

Friday, August 31, 2018

Waverly Place is holding its final Summer Wine Walk, with the opportunity to sample wine from various stores while taking part in special deals, all to benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. The event starts at 5 PM this Friday.

Cary Art Loop is back for Final Friday, with exhibits and receptions for local artists. You can find art shows at museums, galleries, town buildings and more all over Cary, all starting at 6 PM.

The Cary Theater is playing films by the famous director Ingmar Bergman all this weekend. On Friday, you can see “Scenes From a Marriage” starting at 7 PM.

Saturday, September 1, 2018

Check out Farmers Markets this Saturday morning, with the Downtown Cary Farmers Market on W Chatham Street and the Western Wake Farmers Market on Morrisville’s Town Hall Drive. They both start at 8 AM.

Acoustic Nights in the District is this Friday and Saturday with Bill West and Brooke Hatala, performing at 6 PM for free outdoor in front of the Park West theater in Park West Village.

North Carolina FC plays at home this weekend against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. It’s one of the last matches of the season and you can see the home team compete at 7 PM at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Monday, September 3, 2018

For Labor Day, you can participate in The Carying Place’s Race for Home, a fundraising 5K and 10K race, starting at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. It all starts at 7 AM with more information online.

Around the Triangle

Cirque Italia is a unique water circus that returns to Raleigh this weekend at 3424 Olympia Drive. See music, clowns, acrobatics and more, starting at 7:30 PM with additional times Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County is this Saturday and Sunday at Downtown Raleigh’s City Plaza, with art, music, food and community. It starts at 11 AM on Saturday and 1 PM on Sunday and is free to attend.

The Bull City Rumble is a motorcycle and scooter show in Durham on W Main Street, with judges picking the best bikes. It takes place Friday and Saturday, with Saturday’s show free to attend.

