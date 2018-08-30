Cary, NC – Hopefully none of us will ever have to deal with a fire, a tornado, an ice storm, a floor or any sort of horrible emergency disaster. But with a free Community Emergency Preparedness Fair this month, if any of these things happen to you, you’ll know what to do.

Cary’s Community Emergency Response Team is holding its Community Emergency Preparedness Fair on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church on High House Road.

Starting at 10 AM, people can go to different interactive stations to learn what to do in various natural disasters and other emergency situations. These stations are appropriate not only for adults who want to know how to protect and escape their home in the event of an emergency but also for children to keep themselves safe if disaster strikes.

In addition to the interactive and informative stations, there will also be food trucks, an inflatable play area for children and live music.

The event lasts from 10 AM to 2 PM at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church at 804 High House Rd.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Cary Community Emergency Response Team.