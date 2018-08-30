September 2018 Films at the Cary Theater
Cary, NC – This month at the Cary Theater, there are three different film festivals, as well as new independent feature films, a locally made documentary and live music and comedy events.
New Feature Films
Leave No Trace – Friday, Sept. 7 at 9 PM; Thursday, Sept. 13 at 2 PM; Saturday, Sept. 15 at 9 PM; and Thursday, Sept. 20 at 9:30 PM
Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot – Thursday, Sept. 20 at 2 and 7 PM; Saturday, Sept. 22 at 7 PM; and Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9:15 PM
The Guilty – Sunday, Sept. 23 at 2 PM
Documentaries
Won’t You Be My Neighbor? – Thursday, Sept. 6 at 2 and 9 PM; Friday, Sept. 7 at 7 PM; Thursday, Sept. 13 at 9:15 PM; Saturday, Sept. 15 at 7 PM; Sunday, Sept. 16 at 2 PM
Building Independence (local premiere, free admission) – Thursday, Sept. 6 at 7 PM
Wasted! The Story of Food Waste – Thursday, Sept. 13 at 7 PM
When Harlem Saved a King – Saturday, Sept. 22 at 2 PM
Three Identical Strangers – Saturday, Sept. 27 at 2 and 7 PM
Film Festivals
There are three different festivals screening films this month at the Cary Theater.
The New York Cat Film Festival
The New York Cat Film Festival – Friday, Sept. 14 at 7 and 8:30 PM
The New York Dog Film Festival
The New York Dog Film Festival – Saturday, Sept. 15 at 11 AM and 12:45 PM
Sick Chick Flicks Film Festival
Special FX Discussion and Demo – Saturday, Sept. 29 at 3 PM
Livescream with Q&A with director Michelle Iannantuono – Saturday, Sept. 29 at 4:10 PM
Sick Chick Flicks Film Festival – Night One – Saturday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 PM
Adventures in Filmmaking Panel Discussion – Sunday, Sept. 30 at 2 PM
Sick Chick Flicks Film Festival – Night Two – Sunday, Sept. 30 at 2:45 PM
Live Events
Pierce Pettis & Grace Pettis, presented by Six String – Saturday, Sept. 8 at 8 PM
Comedy Night with Rocky Dale Davis and Neal Reddy – Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8 PM
Russ Varnell and his Too Country Band and The Farmer & Adele, presented by Six String – Friday, Sept. 28 at 8 PM
Ingmar Bergman Centennial Retrospective
Smiles of a Summer Night – Saturday, Sept. 1 at 7 PM
The Seventh Seal – Saturday, Sept. 1 at 9:15 PM
Fanny and Alexander – Sunday, Sept. 2 at 2 PM
Other Film Events
Night of the Living Dead (Frame-by-Frame) – Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 7 PM
Motion for Pictures Screening Series, presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 7 PM
Finian’s Rainbow – Sunday, Sept. 9 at 2 PM
Sing (Sensory Friendly Screening) – Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 2 PM
Rough Cuts Review – Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 7 PM
The Substitute (Cinema Overdrive) – Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 PM
Monty Python and the Holy Grail – Saturday, Sept. 22 at 9:30 PM
Cary Youth Video Project Premiere and Retrospective Celebration – Monday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 PM
Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Michael Papich.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!