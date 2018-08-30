September 2018 Films at the Cary Theater

Cary, NC – This month at the Cary Theater, there are three different film festivals, as well as new independent feature films, a locally made documentary and live music and comedy events.

New Feature Films

Leave No Trace – Friday, Sept. 7 at 9 PM; Thursday, Sept. 13 at 2 PM; Saturday, Sept. 15 at 9 PM; and Thursday, Sept. 20 at 9:30 PM

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot – Thursday, Sept. 20 at 2 and 7 PM; Saturday, Sept. 22 at 7 PM; and Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9:15 PM

The Guilty – Sunday, Sept. 23 at 2 PM

Documentaries

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? – Thursday, Sept. 6 at 2 and 9 PM; Friday, Sept. 7 at 7 PM; Thursday, Sept. 13 at 9:15 PM; Saturday, Sept. 15 at 7 PM; Sunday, Sept. 16 at 2 PM

Building Independence (local premiere, free admission) – Thursday, Sept. 6 at 7 PM

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste – Thursday, Sept. 13 at 7 PM

When Harlem Saved a King – Saturday, Sept. 22 at 2 PM

Three Identical Strangers – Saturday, Sept. 27 at 2 and 7 PM

Film Festivals

There are three different festivals screening films this month at the Cary Theater.

The New York Cat Film Festival

The New York Cat Film Festival – Friday, Sept. 14 at 7 and 8:30 PM

The New York Dog Film Festival

The New York Dog Film Festival – Saturday, Sept. 15 at 11 AM and 12:45 PM

Sick Chick Flicks Film Festival

Special FX Discussion and Demo – Saturday, Sept. 29 at 3 PM

Livescream with Q&A with director Michelle Iannantuono – Saturday, Sept. 29 at 4:10 PM

Sick Chick Flicks Film Festival – Night One – Saturday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 PM

Adventures in Filmmaking Panel Discussion – Sunday, Sept. 30 at 2 PM

Sick Chick Flicks Film Festival – Night Two – Sunday, Sept. 30 at 2:45 PM

Live Events

Pierce Pettis & Grace Pettis, presented by Six String – Saturday, Sept. 8 at 8 PM

Comedy Night with Rocky Dale Davis and Neal Reddy – Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8 PM

Russ Varnell and his Too Country Band and The Farmer & Adele, presented by Six String – Friday, Sept. 28 at 8 PM

Ingmar Bergman Centennial Retrospective

Smiles of a Summer Night – Saturday, Sept. 1 at 7 PM

The Seventh Seal – Saturday, Sept. 1 at 9:15 PM

Fanny and Alexander – Sunday, Sept. 2 at 2 PM

Other Film Events

Night of the Living Dead (Frame-by-Frame) – Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 7 PM

Motion for Pictures Screening Series, presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 7 PM

Finian’s Rainbow – Sunday, Sept. 9 at 2 PM

Sing (Sensory Friendly Screening) – Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 2 PM

Rough Cuts Review – Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 7 PM

The Substitute (Cinema Overdrive) – Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 PM

Monty Python and the Holy Grail – Saturday, Sept. 22 at 9:30 PM

Cary Youth Video Project Premiere and Retrospective Celebration – Monday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 PM

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Michael Papich.