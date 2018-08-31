Business Bits: Downtown Cary, Park West Village and More

Cary, NC – There are many new businesses in Cary and Morrisville this month, including several unique businesses in Downtown Cary, two openings in Park West Village and much more.

Downtown Cary

There are several businesses either opened in Downtown Cary this past month or announced this month. Now in the bar across from the Cary Bus Depot, the Neighborhood Sports Bar and Arcade is open with both drinks and arcade games for patrons.

Coming to the Annie’s Attic location on E Chatham Street, Cookhaus is a location where people can take cooking classes, taste local food from new vendors and more.

Further down on E Chatham Street, Vida Dulce is a Latin-style ice cream and popsicle shop, at 836 E Chatham St.

And on Chapel Hill Road, near Woody’s and Maximilian’s, is the martial arts gym Culbreth Brothers Cary Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, now open.

Park West Village

Opening in Park West Village, there is Indian boutique SaRa Elegance.

Also opening in Park West Village is cycling gym Rush Cycle.

Other Food Around Cary

Opening in late September to early October, Craft Beer Cellar is opening a location in Cary in Town Station at the intersection of W Chatham Street and Old Apex Road.

And now open in Stone Creek Village is Indian restaurant Anjappar. Stone Creek Village is at the corner of Davis Drive and High House Road.

Other Business News

In Old Cary Commons, tech repair store Gadget Medix is now open.

Beauty salon A Suit Salon is now open in the Bradford Shops.

And Jose Curci is now Director of Food and Beverage at The Umstead Hotel and Spa.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Lindsey Chester.