Weekend Events: Soccer Double Header, Food and Flea, Bingo and More

This weekend in Cary, there is a double header game at WakeMed Soccer Park, Downtown Food and Flea returns to Downtown Cary, you can take your kids to Back to School bingo and much more.

Thursday, September 6, 2018

Bond Park Community Center is holding an open house about the Town of Cary’s preschool programs. If you have children aged 18 months to five years old, this open house will have information and activities. It runs from 9:30 to 11:30 AM and there is another open house at the Cary Arts Center this Friday at the same time.

The Cary Theater is screening a documentary by a local filmmaker this Thursday with Building Independence. It starts at 7 PM and includes a Q&A with the director Angela Alford. Also playing this Thursday is the Mr. Rodgers documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor at 2 and 9 PM.

LaFarm Bakery is holding a class on making whole grain bread this Thursday at 5:30 PM. It is taught by LaFarm founder Lionel Vatinet.

Friday, September 7, 2018

Bond Park Boathouse is holding this month’s Bands, Bites and Boats with an outdoor performance by musician Ed Stephenson, food trucks and paddle boat rides on the lake. The event starts at 5 PM.

The Herbert C. Young Community Center is holding a “Back to School Bingo” night with prizes, ice cream and more. It is for children aged 5-10 and is run by the Cary Teen Council. It starts at 6:30 PM.

The Cary Town Band performs a free concert at Sertoma Amphitheatre in Bond Park this Friday with music ranging from Mancini’s “Pink Panther” and Sousa’s “Northern Pines.” The show starts at 7:30 PM.

Saturday, September 8, 2018

Cary Tennis Park hosts the Cary Tennis Championships from this Saturday to Monday, September 10, 2018. This is a National Level Junior Tournament with players from around the country competing. Games start at 8:30 AM.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre is hosting the Tacos ‘N Taps festival with a focus on Mexican food and drinks, as well as live music, activities and more. The celebration starts at noon.

WakeMed Soccer Park is holding two soccer matches this Saturday, starting with NCFC taking on Nashville SC at 5 PM and then the North Carolina Courage play the Houston Dash at 7:15 PM. Also at the Courage game, it is Denim Recycling Night. Bring your old, unwanted denim for the Blue Jeans Go Green™ program.

The Cary Theater is holding a live acoustic concert with musicians Pierce Pettis, Grace Pettis and their backing bands. It is presented by Six String and starts at 8 PM.

Sunday, September 9, 2018

Downtown Cary Food and Flea is back this month, with local arts, crafts, food, drinks and more made by Caryites. There will also be live music and it starts at noon at Fidelity Bank Plaza.

The Cary Theater is holding an afternoon screening of the 1968 film “Finian’s Rainbow” about a small Irish family who steal gold from a leprechaun and then have to escape from him, getting themselves into a variety of odd scenarios and snags. The showing starts at 2 PM.

Around the Triangle

Hopscotch Music Festival is this weekend in Raleigh, with music acts both big and small all over Downtown Raleigh. There are also free shows you can find, with details online.

The Raleigh Greek Festival is all this weekend at the State Fairgrounds with food, music, folk dancing and more. It starts at 5 PM each day.

The Carolina Theatre in Durham is hosting blues musical act Taj Mahal Trio, who have been performing for decades all over the world. The show starts at 8 PM on Friday.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Jessica Patrick.