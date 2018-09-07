Tacos ‘N Taps Festival Comes to Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – For fans of Mexican food and culture, Koka Booth Amphitheatre with everything from food and tequila to sample as well as live music, piñatas and much more.

Tacos ‘N Taps takes place Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, starting at noon. Guests will get tasting glasses and have “all you can taste” Mexican craft beer, mezcal and tequila.

Also at the festival will be a booth by Exotico Tequila, which is made from 100 percent blue agave. And for the hot September afternoon crowd, the booth will give people a different tasting experience.

“We’ll have tequila shaved ice with Exotico tequila and different flavors, including raspberry, lime, tequila sunrise and more,” said Exotico brand ambassador Isaac Rivera. “People usually have tequila in a margarita so our goal is for people to enjoy it with a little bit of a twist.”

Beer tasting starts at 2 PM for regular guests and noon for VIP ticket holders.

In addition to food and drink to sample, the festival will have live music with mariachi bands and other acts, boutiques selling jewelry, hot sauces, beer-related paraphernalia and more, as well as activities ranging from piñatas to lawn games.

A portion of all profits will go to the Spirit of Hope Children’s Foundation.

Event Details

Tacos ‘N Taps

Saturday, September 8, 2018

Noon to 5 PM – Last call at 4:40 PM

Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Pkwy

