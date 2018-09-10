Preparing for Hurricane Florence in Cary

Cary, NC – As Hurricane Florence heads toward the Southeast and North Carolina in particular, we’ve got the latest information on what this hurricane will do to the Cary area and the best tips for preparation.

Powerful Storm

Hurricane Florence is set to make landfall this Thursday, September 13, 2018. Currently it is estimated the hurricane will hit as a Category 3 storm but as it gathers strength over the Atlantic Ocean, it could grow to Category 4.

Even before Hurricane Florence hits, storms are forecast to start Tuesday, September 11, 2018 as scattered thunderstorms and then increase to more regular intense wind and rain over the next week until dying down around Monday, September 18, 2018.

The heaviest rainfall projected is around Eastern North Carolina, with Cary getting around five to seven inches of rain. Even worse, there are some reports that the hurricane could “stall” over the coast, dumping even more water on the local area. These flood conditions, combined with estimates of winds around 50 miles per hour on Friday, could mean hazardous weather for the area. The National Hurricane Center is currently saying “there is an increasing risk of life-threatening impacts from Florence.”

Hurricane Preparedness

First things first: continue to monitor weather information to find out if you are in an evacuation area. This could mean your home is susceptible to both flooding and wind damage in the form of falling trees of debris. If you know your home is in an area where an evacuation may be likely, have your supplies ready and packed so you can evacuate quickly. And if you have pets, have a plan in place for their welfare in the event of an evacuation as well by contacting local animal shelters or veterinary clinics.

Currently, the only evacuation center announced in Wake County is Knightdale High School. More shelters will likely be announced within the coming days and we will update this article accordingly.

At the same time, have an emergency kit ready for yourself and your family. You will need a gallon of water per day per person, so make sure you have enough to last through to next week. Also, have non-perishable food stored and ready. Your kit should include either your phone with back-up batteries or an emergency radio for information, as well as bags and sanitation wipes to keep yourself and your environment clean. Keep tools handy for emergencies, such as duct tape, wrenches, and pliers.

And of course, have a first aid kit ready and make sure you and your family know how to use it.

You can get up-to-date information with the Ready NC app. We will be updating this article with more information, as well as information on what will happen with the various Town of Cary events this weekend.

