Aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Cary

Cary, NC – Cary and central North Carolina avoided the worst of Hurricane Florence. While more rain is forecast for the start of this week, the storm has passed and residents can now take stock of the town and their homes after this historic hurricane.

In Cary, there were more than a dozen reports of fallen trees that resulted in power lines coming down and blocked roads. There were scattered power outages around town but those appear to be largely addressed. Right now, Duke Energy is only reporting around 40 outage locations across all of Wake County. These outages include some Wake County schools so schools in the system remain closed on Monday.

Town services were back starting Monday, September 17, 2018, although the Bond Park Boathouse and Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve are still being assessed to see when they will be ready to open to the public. During Hurricane Florence’s landfall, 12 Cary firefighters went to the coasts to help with rescue efforts.

Unfortunately, many North Carolina citizens along the coast did not come out of the storm like Cary and there have been widespread home destruction and serious flooding. In Fayetteville, the Hope Mills Lake dam is at risk of overflowing or breaking after heavy rainfall filled it up, though the current condition is stable.

Cary’s VFW post, located at 522 Reedy Creek Rd., is accepting donations to help with hurricane relief efforts across the state. They are asking for non-perishable food, toiletries, household cleaning supplies and paper cups and plates. Materials can be dropped off from 3 to 9 PM from Monday to Thursday, 1 to 10 PM from Friday to Saturday and from 1 to 8 PM on Sunday.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Town of Cary and Hal Goodtree.