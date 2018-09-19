Weekend Events: Dragon Boat Festival, Cedar Street Grooves and More

Cary, NC – With Hurricane Florence passed, there are many big events in Cary this weekend, including the annual Dragon Boat Festival, this month’s Cedar Street Grooves, exclusive screenings at the Cary Theater and more.

Thursday, September 20, 2018

Cedar Street Grooves returns to Downtown Cary this Thursday, with live music and other performances along E Cedar Street, starting at 6 PM. This event is a production of Postmaster, Raleigh Cary Realty and VibeHouse405.

West Regional Library is holding a free writing workshop on how to best identify problems in your writing and manuscripts and edit it to make it something you are happy with. Pre-registration is requested and the workshop starts at 6:30 PM.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre is hosting a concert with folk-rock bands Old Crow Medicine Show and Dawes, starting at 7 PM.

Friday, September 21, 2018

Bond Park Community Center is holding mid-day picnic with live music, fishing, boat rides and more. The event runs from 11:30 AM to 2 PM. Also, Lakeside Movies takes place at the Bond Park Boathouse that same night at 7 PM.

Acoustic Nights in the District returns with free, live acoustic shows by John Emil and Tony Barnes on Friday and Saturday respectively. The shows start at 6 PM both nights and take place in front of the Stone Theater at Park West Village.

The Cary Theater is holding a stand-up comedy show with comedians Rocky Dale Davis and Neal Reddy. The show starts at 8 PM.

Saturday, September 22, 2018

The Dragon Boat Festival is a Chinese cultural celebration with many other cultures represented, starting at 9 AM. There will be food, dancing, music, medical screenings and the eponymous Dragon Boat races, all at Koka Booth Amphitheatre.

The Cary Theater is playing the original documentary “When Harlem Saved a King” about the 1958 incident when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was stabbed while giving a speech. The documentary plays at 2 PM.

The Downtown Cary Park is hosting another Cary Live concert with Joe Pug performing live, with food trucks and beer vendors there as well. The concert starts at 7 PM.

Sunday, September 23, 2018

Bond Park Community Center is hosting the start of “Take A Child Outside Week,” with hikes, outdoor crafts and discounted boat rides. There will also be live music and food trucks, all starting at 11 AM.

The Cary Theater is screening a special sneak preview of the film “The Guilty” about a misfit police officer having to take on a kidnapping case to redeem himself. The screening starts at 2 PM.

West Regional Library is holding a class on henna tattooing and painting with artist Gayatri Rambilli. It starts at 2 PM.

Around the Triangle

Capital City Bikefest is a motorcycle show at the Raleigh Convention Center, with many varieties of motorcycles, as well as live music, food and more. It runs all this weekend, running from noon to 6 PM.

The North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh is holding a celebration of 24 years under Larry Wheeler with artwork highlights, tributes, exhibitions and more. It starts at 7:30 PM this Saturday.

Crossings Golf Club in Durham is holding its annual Golf Tournament with prizes for competitors and chances for spectators to get raffle and door prizes. It starts at 9 AM this Friday with opportunities to volunteer as well.

