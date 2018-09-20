Fall Gardening: The Season of Mums

Cary, NC – Every Autumn, the weather is slightly different. This year, in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, everything that’s undamaged is fat and green. A flush of caterpillars have appeared. And, if you go to the garden store this weekend, you’ll see it is the Season of Mums.

Mums the Word

Mums (chrysanthemums) produce daisy-like flowers in an abundance of colors in the Fall. Mums are super-useful for a quick burst of color at the entryway, patio or even indoors.

Every year, botanists come up with new color combinations for mums. Here’s a small sampling of what I saw at the garden store today.

Mums last until the first frost, but the flashiest colors and best specimens go quickly. Shop on Friday or early Saturday for the best selection.

Not Mums?

Not into mums? No problem, this is a great week to dig into Fall planting.

Asters have a similar flower to mums, but may become perennial in the garden providing years of beauty and interest.

Cone flower (echinacea) is a summer flowering perennial that you can plant now. Attracts wildlife including moths and gold finches.

Hens & Chicks – will naturalize to fill up a dry, sunny spot.

Caterpillar enjoying lunch at the garden store.

Pansies are a fall favorite. Plant them now for an abundant show in the Spring.

Now is also a good time to plant perennial grasses, like this Zebra Grass.

Story and photos by Hal Goodtree. The Gardening Column on CaryCitizen is sponsored by Garden Supply Company on Old Apex Road in Cary.

