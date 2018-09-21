How to Help Hurricane Florence Victims

Cary, NC – Cary avoided the worst of last week’s Hurricane Florence but other towns and cities along the North Carolina coast were not so lucky. Here are some organizations working to help people affected by the storm, and ways you can help them.

Cary’s VFW post, located at 522 Reedy Creek Rd., is still taking donations. Those include water, non-perishable food, baby supplies, toiletries and other cleaning supplies, paper towels and first aid supplies. The Cary VFW can take supplies from 3 to 9 PM from Monday to Thursday, 1 to 10 PM from Friday to Saturday and from 1 to 8 PM on Sunday.

Also, this Saturday, September 22, 2018, the Cary Teen Council is gathering the same items for the Fayetteville VFW Post. The Cary Teen Council will be at the following locations from 10 AM to 4 PM on Saturday:

Bond Park Community Center

Herbert C. Young Community Center

Middle Creek Community Center

Fire Station #7, Carpenter Fire Station Rd & Hwy 55

Operation Airdrop is a recovery effort flying supplies to the affected areas along the East Coast, taking donated items at the RDU International Airport. You can find the list of items to donate on their Google Drive document and you can also volunteer to sort and load donated items onto the participating planes. Operation Airdrop is also taking monetary donations online, as is the Eastern North Carolina Hurricane Florence Frontline Recovery Fund.

World Central Kitchen is another organization that is donating meals to people impacted by Hurricane Florence, with places to donate and more information online.

Also, if you are planning to go to a restaurant in the coming days, Rally + Relief NC has partnered with a number of local restaurants to donate a percentage of their sales to hurricane relief efforts, with a list of participating restaurants on their website.

There are also several sites around the Triangle that are taking donations, such as the Raleigh Chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute at 1408 Hillsborough St., the Durham Food Co-Oo and Fruit Warehouse at 1111 W Chapel Hill St. and 305 S Dillard St. respectively.

If you know of other organizations and recovery efforts in the local area, let us know in the comments with details on how people can help.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of Operation Airdrop and the Cary VFW.