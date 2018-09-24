East Meets West Festival Returns with New Location

Morrisville, NC – Since 2011, Morrisville’s East Meets West Festival has given various cultures that call the local area home a chance to share their food, music, crafts and more. This year, the event returns and with a new location.

The East Meets West Festival started as “Taste of Morrisville” and features vendors representing a wide variety of cultures and businesses, with food, drinks, music, dancing, yoga and more.

The festival takes place this Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 11 AM to 4 PM, now at Park West Village, near the corner of NW Cary Parkway and Chapel Hill Road.

There will also be activities for children, with face painting, henna tattoos and a bounce house.

The festival is coordinated by the Morrisville Innovation Foundation, part of the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce. Last year, the festival helped earn Morrisville the National League of Cities’ City Cultural Diversity Award.

Entry is free with food and drinks available through a ticket purchase system.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of the East Meets West Festival.