Cary Gets First Office Evolution Location

Cary, NC – If you go to any Cary Town Council meeting, you will likely hear about the importance of office space in town. This month, a new office coworking space opened in Cary, with an interest in not only providing a workplace but using connections to find business solutions.

New Office Coworking Space

Office Evolution is a national franchise offering and operating office coworking spaces, business centers and more. North Carolina’s first Office Evolution location opened in Raleigh November 2017 and between then and the current Cary location opening, two more have opened across the state.

Both the Raleigh and Cary Office Evolution locations are owned by Tara and Greg Abernathy, who are planning at least one more location in the Triangle.

“We’ve been working on getting the Cary office for around a year,” said Tara Abernathy. “It’s a full build out. We did a total renovation.”

The 6,500 square foot center, located on N Harrison Avenue, has 29 office suites, several conference rooms and a front reception. Abernathy said after the Raleigh office on Glenwood was converted to Office Evolution, she and Greg looked at what could be done differently with the Cary site since it was a full build out.

“We took what prospective businesses are looking for and tweaked the floor plan to accommodate,” Abernathy said. “There are larger conference rooms and more multiple desk offices.”

Finding Business Connections

Abernathy said there are currently prospective businesses touring the office to buy space there, ranging from small businesses to start-ups and self-employed individuals. One of the ways she said Office Evolution stands out among other office spaces is they do more than just rent out space.

“We offer solutions that help build the businesses and work shoulder to shoulder to know more about their business and help them,” Abernathy said. “If our members are successful, we’re successful.”

Part of that is bringing the participating office members into the fold of “one big family.” For example, Abernathy said a CPA working there could help out other businesses in the office, who could then share their expertise back.

“We encourage our members to hold networking meetings here and invite both Office Evolution and outside members,” Abernathy said. “Right now, there is a growing market for entrepreneurs and small businesses.”

Office Evolution in Cary is located at 1903 N. Harrison Ave., suite #200.

Story and photos by Michael Papich.