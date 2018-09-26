Weekend Events: Cary Art Loop, East Meets West Festival and More

Cary, NC – This weekend is very busy in and around Cary, with the Final Friday Cary Art Loop, a variety of short films at the Sick Chick Flicks Film Festival, Morrisville’s East Meets West Festival and two big festivals in Raleigh and Durham. We’ve got it all here in Weekend Events.

Thursday, September 27, 2018

Playtime in the Park is an outdoor play event at the Downtown Cary Park with giant-sized board games and other activities, all for free. It starts at 10 AM and runs until noon.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre hosts country musician Vince Gill, presented by Outback Concerts. Doors open at 5:30 PM with the show starting at 7 PM.

The Cary Town Council is holding its regular meeting this Thursday at 6:30 PM. These meetings can be a good way to learn what is going on around town and take place at Cary Town Hall, 316 N Academy Street.

Friday, September 28, 2018

The Cary Tennis Park Classic runs from Friday to Sunday at the Cary Tennis Park, with top players aged 12-18 competing. It starts at 5 PM on Friday.

Waverly Place is holding its first Autumn Wine Walk. It’s a fundraiser for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund with wine for sampling around Waverly Place and special deals at various stores. It runs from 5 to 8 PM.

Cary Art Loop is this Friday with artist receptions at galleries, museums and other sites around Cary. You can find a full list online and it starts at 6 PM.

The Cary Theater is holding a country and western music concert with Russ Varnell and His Too Country Band and the Farmer and Adele. The show is presented by Six String and it starts at 8 PM.

The Cary Players start their production of the musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” this Friday, running until Sunday and then again next weekend. The show starts at 7:30 PM on Friday and Saturday and 3 PM on Sunday.

Saturday, September 29, 2018

The East Meets West Festival is Morrisville’s festival with food, music, dancing and more from a variety of global cultures. It takes place at Park West Village, running from 11 AM to 4 PM.

The Rock Your World Benefit Concert starts at 5:30 PM at the Mayton Inn this Saturday, with four bands performing all to raise money for the Hope for Haiti Foundation, Su Nica and InterAct of Wake County.

The Sick Chick Flicks Film Festival starts this Saturday with short horror, fantasy, sci-fi and thriller films, plus a feature-length screening with a director Q&A and other panels. The short films start at 6:30 PM with more going on earlier in the day.

North Carolina FC takes on the Richmond Kickers at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park this Saturday. It’s one of the last home games of the season, with the game starting at 7 PM.

Sunday, September 30, 2018

The Cary Senior Center is holding a celebration of the Jewish festival of Sukkot, with food, music and more. In partnership with Chabad of Cary, Beth Shalom, Raleigh-Cary JCC, and the Jewish Community Federation of Raleigh-Cary, it is free to attend and starts at 1 PM.

The Sick Chick Flicks Film Festival continues into Sunday, with a panel on the experiences and challenges of filmmaking at 1:30 PM and more short films at 2:45 PM.

Around the Triangle

Wide Open Bluegrass is a bluegrass music festival in Downtown Raleigh this Friday and Saturday. There are seven stages, including a stage for children’s music and details are online.

NC Central University is holding a production of the musical “Sister Act” this weekend, at 8 PM on Friday and Saturday and 3 PM on Sunday. It takes place at the Farrison-Newton Communications Building, with a suggested donation of $15 to enter.

The Art of Cool festival is a jazz, funk, R&B and hip hop festival this Friday and Saturday in Downtown Durham, including Erykah Badu, Nas, Maxwell and more. It takes place at venues around Durham with a guide online.

