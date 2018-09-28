Business Bits: Downtown Cary, Morrisville and More

Cary, NC – This September, there was news of new businesses opening across the area, from the long-awaited G.58 in Morrisville to the new Cary Family Dental office in Cary.

Downtown Cary

Now open on W Chatham Street is Fit Inspired Living, a health and nutrition center.

And just outside of Downtown Cary, Cary Family Dental held the ribbon-cutting and grand opening for its second office this month on Kildaire Farm Road.

Morrisville

Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is now open in Park West Village in Morrisville.

Upscale Chinese restaurant G.58 Cuisine is now open on Chapel Hill Road.

Café Fount Coffee & Kitchen is opening in the Marketplace at Perimeter Park in Morrisville this December.

Other Business News

Office co-working space Office Evolution is now open in Cary on N Harrison Avenue.

There are now signs up for an Aldi opening in the Shoppes at Kildaire shopping center.

Also this month, Cary created the Office of Economic Development, with Cary Downtown Development Manager Ted Boyd leading that new office.

