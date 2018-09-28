Candidate Questionnaire: Jonathan Horst

Cary, NC – This is an installment in our Candidate 2018 series, in which candidates get to respond in their own words to the same three questions.

We publish the responses in the order we receive them. This questionnaire is submitted by Jonathan Horst, running for the North Carolina House District 49 as the Libertarian Party nominee.

Why are you running?

I am running because I believe every citizen should have a choice in their government and 2 parties is too restrictive and too polar for a lot of people I speak with. I feel the more opportunities people have, the better.

What are your top three priorities and how will you accomplish them?

The three main goals I have are:

1. Improved school choice for the parent and student

2. Less restrictive occupational licensing

3. Improve Health Care Choices

I feel these three ideas cover the broad wants and needs of our area and will find support some support from all parties. I don’t care who gets the credit as long as the people have more choice and freedom.

Give us a brief bio and tell us about your relevant experience

I moved to Wake County four year ago. My career has mostly been in sales and marketing in the technology field. I have been married for over 6 years and have followed politics since before I was 18. I have experience working in people facing positions and helping fit people’s need with what is available to them.

Phone: 330-231-9788

Read more in the Candidate 2018 series.