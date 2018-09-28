October 2018 Films at the Cary Theater

Cary, NC – October means horror films at the Cary Theater, with the Zombiepalooza festival, classic horror movies and more, including documentaries, live shows and more.

Horror Films

For October, the Cary Theater is playing both new horror films as well as classic horror-comedies and even documentaries about horror films.

Hereditary – Sunday, October 14 at 2 PM; Thursday, October 18 at 2 and 7 PM; Thursday, October 25 at 9 PM;

Messiah of Evil and Don’t Look in the Basement double feature, presented by Cinema Overdrive – Wednesday, October 17 at 7:30 PM

Shaun of the Dead – Thursday, October 18 at 9:30 PM

Beetlejuice – Sunday, October 21 at 2 PM

Doc of the Dead – Thursday, October 25 at 2 and 7 PM

Halloween – Sunday, October 28 at 2 PM

Zombiepalooza

The Cary Theater’s original zombie short film festival “Zombiepalooza” returns with short films by local creators, plus a zombie costume contest and other fun.

It takes place Friday, October 27, 2018 at 7 PM.

Other New Feature Films and Documentaries

Spices of Liberty, presented by Asian Focus (local film, free to attend) – Monday, October 1 at 7 PM

Three Identical Strangers – Thursday, October 4 at 9:30 PM; Friday, October 5 at 7 PM; Saturday, October 6 at 7 PM

Always at the Carlyle – Saturday, October 6 at 9:15 PM; Thursday, October 11 at 2 PM

Full Frame Roadshow: The Providers (local documentary, free attendance) – Thursday, October 11 at 7:30 PM

Al: My Brothers (local documentary) – Saturday, October 13 at 7 PM

Bernard and Huey – Saturday, October 20 at 7 PM

Live Events

A Woman of No Importance, on stage – Sunday, October 7 at 2 PM

East Meets West dance event, presented by B&B – Sunday, October 7 at 7 PM

Beyond Silent! The Cameraman, with Jon Shain and FJ Ventre – Friday, October 12 at 7 PM

Stand-up Comedy with Kevin McCaffrey and Jesse Jones – Friday, October 19 at 8 PM

The Heart and Art Series (free to attend) – Monday, October 22 at 6 PM

Other Film Events

Motion for Pictures Screening Series, presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, October 3 at 7 PM

Manhattan Short Film Festival – Thursday, October 4 at 2 and 7 PM; Friday, October 5 at 9 PM; Saturday, October 6 at 2 PM

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree and the Town of Cary.