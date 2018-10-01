Candidate Questionnaire: Cynthia Ball

Cary, NC – This is an installment in our Candidate 2018 series, in which candidates get to respond in their own words to the same three questions.

We publish the responses in the order we receive them. This questionnaire is submitted by Cynthia Ball, running for the North Carolina House District 49 as the Democratic Party nominee.

Why are you running?

I am running for re-election to NC House District 49 to continue to build a NC that works for everyone. I am a problem solver, guided by professional training and years of experience as a mediator. NC needs more balance and transparency in our Legislature, with leadership that focuses on solutions, not partisanship. After redistricting, House District 49 is changed a lot from its previous geography. It now includes parts of Cary, Raleigh, and Morrisville, and I look forward to working with the people and the business and community leaders in these vibrant communities.

What are your top three priorities and how will you accomplish them?

North Carolina should be a leader in education, job creation, and good government.​ Our top priorities should be:

Public Education. Increase funding from Pre-K – 12. Hire more school nurses, counselors, and social workers. Create programs that make higher education more affordable. Build collaborations between business, schools, and college and technical training programs to build an educated workforce trained in new technologies.

Thriving Economy. Create a tax structure that supports economic expansion and work force development, and fosters small business growth, without over-burdening working families and seniors.

Build a Better NC. Govern with transparency and responsiveness. Maintain our independent and impartial judiciary. Create affordable housing for everyone. Protect natural resources. Close the health care coverage gap. Combat the opioid crisis and expand programs to treat and prevent addiction.

Give us a brief bio and tell us about your relevant experience

A North Carolina native from Franklin County, I am a proud product of our public schools. The first generation in my family to go to college, I learned that hard work and a solid education were the keys to success. I graduated from UNC-G with a BA in Psychology (Phi Beta Kappa) and from Virginia Commonwealth University with an MBA. I took 30 hours of doctoral coursework in Organization/Human Resources Development from NC State University to prepare me for work with organizations and individuals.

After working in marketing research for a national corporation, then in University Advancement for William Peace University (formerly Peace College) and NC State University, I became a certified mediator. As a small business owner and mediator for the last 19 years, I recognize the importance of programs that foster entrepreneurship and small business incubation.

And using my experience and skills as a mediator, I will continue to work with my colleagues to find common ground to address all of the issues and challenges facing our state.

Elected to my first term in 2016, I have worked to represent and serve my constituents by introducing legislation to increase funding for our public schools, visiting all of the public schools in my district, holding 7 Town Halls on important topics, and ensuring that my office is responsive to the issues and needs of the District. I want to continue working to build a NC that works for everyone by significantly increasing funding for education, encouraging economic development, and building training programs for the jobs of the future.

My husband, Dr. David Aspnes, is Distinguished University Professor of Physics at NC State University. We have 3 children and 6 grandchildren who unfortunately live too far away for us to see them as often as we would like. In addition to volunteer work on several boards through the years, I am serving a second term on the Raleigh Civil Service Commission and on committees at my church, Community United Church of Christ in Raleigh.

Website: www.CynthiaforNC.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CynthiaforNC/

Twitter: @CynthiaforNC

Email: Cynthia@CynthiaforNC.com

