Guide to Voter Registration for 2018 Election

Cary, NC – With Election Day now a little more than a month away, it’s time to get prepared to vote in the upcoming election and part of that is making sure you registered to vote and that your registration is up to date if you moved.

If you are not already registered to vote, the deadline is Friday, October 12, 2018 at 5 PM. To register to vote, you can fill out this form online and mail it in with either information from your driver’s license or some other form of photo identification and proof of your address from a government body (utility bill, government check or letter) or a bank statement. You can also pick up a print copy of the registration form at the Wake County Board of Elections and at any public library, high school or college.

You can also register to vote in person at the Wake County Board of Elections office in Downtown Raleigh at 337 S Salisbury St.

Additionally, there is also same-day voter registration where you can register to vote on Election Day at the polling site if you are not already registered in another county. To do this, you would need to bring some form of identification showing your name and current address, including a driver’s license, government identification card, college photo identification, a utility bill, a bank statement or some other government form showing your address.

If you were already registered to vote but you recently moved, you will need to update your registration. If you moved but you were already in Wake County and just moved somewhere else within the county, you can simply send a letter to the Wake County Board of Elections and explain what happened, as well as send in a new registration form.

If you moved to a new county, you will need to fill in a new form. Also, if you have moved, you will have to update your driver’s license anyway and you will get the option to update your voter registration when you update your license.

If you moved fewer than 30 days before Election Day – Tuesday, November 7, 2018 – then you have to vote at your prior polling place.

Early voting starts Wednesday, October 17, 2018. Cary early voters will go to the Herbert C. Young Community Center in Downtown Cary at 101 Wilkinson Ave.

CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Vox Efx and Steven Depolo.