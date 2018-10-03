Candidate Questionnaire: Travis Groo

Cary, NC – We are now putting out our questionnaires from candidates in the 2018 elections in Cary and Morrisville. This questionnaire comes from Travis Groo, who is running for North Carolina House District 11 as the Libertarian Party nominee.

We will be publishing more questionnaires leading up to the elections. These are in the candidates’ own words and we do not edit or alter the content in their responses aside from formatting.

Why are you running?

North Carolina is an amazing place to live, work and play, and I want to be a steward of this lifestyle for district 11. I believe we can advance freedom and liberty for the community to realize its full potential. It will be a privilege and honor to serve in North Carolina District 11. Together we can make a difference in Wake County and North Carolina.

What are your top three priorities and how will you accomplish them?

1). School Choice for maximum education opportunities:

Education should place the needs of the child first. Parents should be able to choose what school option is best for their child, if the public system isn’t working well for them. Education funds should follow the students, not the schools.

2). Limiting regulations that hinder local businesses, and the healthcare industry: