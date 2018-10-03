Candidate Questionnaire: Travis Groo
Cary, NC – We are now putting out our questionnaires from candidates in the 2018 elections in Cary and Morrisville. This questionnaire comes from Travis Groo, who is running for North Carolina House District 11 as the Libertarian Party nominee.
We will be publishing more questionnaires leading up to the elections. These are in the candidates’ own words and we do not edit or alter the content in their responses aside from formatting.
Why are you running?
North Carolina is an amazing place to live, work and play, and I want to be a steward of this lifestyle for district 11. I believe we can advance freedom and liberty for the community to realize its full potential. It will be a privilege and honor to serve in North Carolina District 11. Together we can make a difference in Wake County and North Carolina.
What are your top three priorities and how will you accomplish them?
Give us a brief bio and tell us about your relevant experience
Groo has lived all across the south, and today he wants to represent Wake County, NC. Born and raised in Texas, Travis understands the value of independence and raising a family in a free society. He is a father of two, a loyal friend, and a businessman in Cary. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Arts from the University of West Florida. He has chosen North Carolina as his home, and wants to serve his community by representing its freedoms at a state level.
Website: groo.wakeupliberty.org
Facebook: GrooForNC
Twitter: @GrooForNC
Email: groofornc@gmail.com
