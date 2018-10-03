Weekend Events: US Women’s Soccer, Live Music, Food Festivals and More

Cary, NC – The first weekend of October has lots to do, with both the U.S. Women’s Soccer team and North Carolina FC competing in soccer games, plus several big concerts and food festivals. All that and more in Weekend Events.

To find a full list of Cary events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar.

Thursday, October 4, 2018

Parent Chats is an opportunity for parents of Wake County Public School System students to meet with Board of Education member Bill Fletcher to learn news and ask questions, starting at 1 PM at the Cary Chamber of Commerce this Thursday.

The Cary Theater starts showing the Manhattan Short Film Festival this Thursday, with short films from around the world playing and audiences can vote on their favorites. It plays at 2 and 7 PM this Thursday and more screenings on Friday and Saturday, with the documentary “Three Identical Strangers” also playing on Thursday at 9:30 PM.

WakeMed Soccer Park hosts both the U.S. Women’s Soccer team and the Mexico Women’s Soccer team as they play as part of the 2018 Concacaf Women’s Championship. The match takes place at Sahlen’s Stadium at 7:30 PM.

To see more Thursday events, go to our calendar.

Friday, October 5, 2018

Acoustic Nights in the District finishes in October, but you can still catch concerts this weekend, with Heather Kenney and Butter performing on Friday and Saturday respectively at 6 PM. These are free outdoor concerts in front of the Stone Theatre at Park West Village.

The Cary Players finish up their performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” this weekend, with shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday, all at the Cary Arts Center. The shows start at 7:30 PM Friday and Saturday and 3 PM on Sunday.

Parkside Town Commons is holding a wine walk fundraiser to benefit Second Chance Pet Adoption in Wake County. The first 100 attendees will also get a tote bag, with the event starting at 8 PM.

You can find more Friday events on our calendar.

Saturday, October 6, 2018

The Cary Area EMS is holding a free flu shot clinic this Saturday morning at their headquarters on 107 Medcon Ct. It runs from 8 AM to noon or until vaccine supplies run out and are only for people aged four and older.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre has a brunch festival this Saturday from 11 AM to 2 PM with samples from brunch spots all over the Triangle as well as coffee, mimosas, blood marys and more.

North Carolina FC takes on the New York Red Bulls II in their final home game of the season. The game takes place at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park and starts at 7 PM.

There are more Saturday events on our calendar.

Sunday, October 7, 2018

The Charity Cut-a-Thon is a haircut fundraiser at Twisted Scizzors at 950 High House Rd. to raise money for “Bob’s Buddies,” a pediatric brain tumor research organization. A new 2018 Jeep Wrangler, sponsored by Gladwell Orthodontics, is being raffled off at the event. It runs from 9 AM to 4 PM andBob and other members of the Bob and the Showgram show will be there from noon to 2 PM.

Flood of Friends is a fundraising event for victims of Hurricane Florence this Sunday from 1 to 6 PM. It takes place at the parking lot in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods at Crossroads and includes live music entertainment, bounce houses and more. Bring donations and supplies.

Good Hope Farm is having a celebratory dinner and fundraiser to mark the farm’s second year. There will be local food, beer and music, starting at 2 PM.

And you can find more Sunday events on our calendar.

Around the Triangle

Midtown Park in Raleigh is having a Friday night tribute concert with local musical art Liquid Pleasure playing classic hip-hop and R&B songs. This outdoor concert is free and starts at 7 PM.

Starting this weekend, Theatre in the Park starts up a new performance of the play “It Is Done,” a thriller mystery with three strangers mysteriously put together and directed by Ira David Wood III. It starts at 7:30 PM Thursday to Saturday and 3 PM on Sunday, starting this Friday, October 5.

The World Beer Festival in Durham is this Saturday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Taste beers from around the world, plus food pairings, educational seminars and more. It runs from noon to 10 PM.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos courtesy of the Cary Players and Hal Goodtree.