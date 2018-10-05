Candidate Questionnaire: Allison Dahle

Cary, NC – We are now publishing our series of Candidate Questionaire Responses from Morrisville and Cary candidates in the 2018 elections . This response comes from Allison Dahle, who is running for North Carolina House District 11 as the Democratic Party nominee.

We will be publishing more questionnaires leading up to the elections. These are in the candidates’ own words and we do not edit or alter the content in their responses aside from formatting.

Why are you running?

Because I want to see the Equal Right Amendment ratified and work to have education at all levels be properly funded.

What are your top three priorities and how will you accomplish them?

Equality – By working with other House and Senate members to Ratify ERA.

Education-I will support legislation that funds schools properly to include all people

Environment – I will work with other House and Senate members to appropriate more money to DEQ so they can do their jobs

Give us a brief bio and tell us about your relevant experience

I grew up in Raleigh and have spent some of my life a theatrical State Manager in New York City. I then switched careers and have worked across the state of NC working with people with disabilities not only working one on one with individuals but also with funding sources to start supported Employment programs throughout North Carolina.

Website: www.allisonforhouse.com

Facebook: AllisonForHouse

Twitter: @AllisonForHouse

Email: info@AllisonForHouse.com

Phone: (919) 446-1788

