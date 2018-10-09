Candidate Questionnaire: David Robertson
Cary, NC – We are now putting out our questionnaires from candidates in the 2018 elections in Cary and Morrisville. This questionnaire comes from David Robertson, who is running for North Carolina House District 49 as the Republican Party nominee.
We will be publishing more questionnaires leading up to the elections. These are in the candidates’ own words and we do not edit or alter the content in their responses aside from formatting.
Why are you running?
I was honored to be asked to run for the NC Legislature, because of my background as a Professional Engineer, Fellow American Society of Civil Engineers and Institute for Transportation Engineers.
I was awarded Life time membership in the Raleigh Jaycees for all of the volunteer work which I have done over the decades for multiple charities.
I was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Governor Jim Hunt when I worked for the City of Raleigh, but was doing volunteering work.
The Jaycee Creed
We believe that Faith in God Gives meaning and purpose to human life,
That economic justice can best be served by free men through free enterprise
Earths Great Treasures lies in Human personality
Government should be of laws and not of men and SERVICE TO HUMANITY IS THE BEST WORK OF LIFE!!
It would be an honor to serve the citizens of North Carolina in the NC legislature as a Republican.
What are your top three priorities and how will you accomplish them?
Give us a brief bio and tell us about your relevant experience
I am a registered Professional Engineer, Fellow American Society of Civil Engineers, Fellow Institute of Transportation Engineers. I worked as an Engineer for the City of Greensboro, City of Raleigh and N.C.D.O.T and as a consultant engineer for over 31 years on civil engineering projects in all facets of Civil Engineering.
Website: www.davidrobertsonfornchouse.com
Facebook: David Robertson for NC House 49
Email: davidrobertsonfornchouse49@gmail.com
Read more in the Candidate 2018 series.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!