Candidate Questionnaire: David Robertson

Cary, NC – We are now putting out our questionnaires from candidates in the 2018 elections in Cary and Morrisville. This questionnaire comes from David Robertson, who is running for North Carolina House District 49 as the Republican Party nominee.

We will be publishing more questionnaires leading up to the elections. These are in the candidates’ own words and we do not edit or alter the content in their responses aside from formatting.

Why are you running?

I was honored to be asked to run for the NC Legislature, because of my background as a Professional Engineer, Fellow American Society of Civil Engineers and Institute for Transportation Engineers.

I was awarded Life time membership in the Raleigh Jaycees for all of the volunteer work which I have done over the decades for multiple charities.

I was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Governor Jim Hunt when I worked for the City of Raleigh, but was doing volunteering work.

The Jaycee Creed

We believe that Faith in God Gives meaning and purpose to human life,

That economic justice can best be served by free men through free enterprise

Earths Great Treasures lies in Human personality

Government should be of laws and not of men and SERVICE TO HUMANITY IS THE BEST WORK OF LIFE!!

It would be an honor to serve the citizens of North Carolina in the NC legislature as a Republican.

What are your top three priorities and how will you accomplish them?

My first priority will be improving, repairing, modernizing the infrastructure of N.C, Better roads, bridges, dams storm water management. Public Transit that works for our communities.

I am a past President of the (N.C.) Chapter Soil and Water Conservation Society. My second priority is Environmental, using my knowledge as an Engineer to provide clean air, water, etc.

My third priority would be education. Schools must be safe zones for students to learn and grow. Safer schools and Quality education for everyone is essential. Continue the advancements in school funding and teacher pay which the current legislature made.

Continue the success of the current legislature which cut taxes for both individuals and businesses which has lead to more jobs and economic growth.

Advocate for the disabled.