Guide to Early Voting in 2018

Cary, NC – With Election Day in less than a month, you can bypass long lines by Early Voting. Early voting in Wake County begins next week.

Early voting in Wake County starts on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, with voting locations open Monday through Sunday around the county. For Cary voters, the only early voting site is the Herbert C. Young Community Center in Downtown Cary at 101 Wilkinson Ave. However, voters can go to any of the early voting sites, which include the Apex Community Center, the Wake Tech Community College South Campus Physical Education Building and NC State’s Talley Student Union building.

You can also go to the Wake County Board of Elections headquarters in Downtown Raleigh at 337 S Salisbury St. and can register there and gather other information. However, it is not open on Saturday or Sunday and has limited hours compared to other early voting sites.

Early voting is open from Wednesday, October 17 to Saturday, November 3, 2018. The hours are:

Monday through Friday – 7 AM to 7 PM

Saturday – 8 AM to 1 PM

Sunday – 1 PM to 6 PM

You can also vote by mail with an absentee ballot, which needs to be submitted before Election Day Tuesday, November 6, 2018. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Mira Montes and Keith Ivey.