Weekend Events: Cary Diwali, Downtown Food and Flea and More

Cary, NC – The State Fair starts this weekend but if you are looking for things to do away from the fairgrounds, there are lots to do here in Cary, including the Diwali celebration at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, Downtown Food and Flea and more.

Thursday, October 11, 2018

Parkside Town Commons off of O’Kelly Chapel Road is holding a free play day for parents of young children, with activities and open green space to play. It runs from 10 AM to noon.

The Cary Ballet Company has a fundraiser at PDQ Restaurant on Winston Hill Drive. A portion of all purchases will be donated to Cary Ballet Company on Thursday, between 3 and 9 PM.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre is hosting a double header stand-up comedy night with Chris Tucker and D.L Hughley. Doors open at 5:30 PM and the show itself starts at 7 PM.

Friday, October 12, 2018

This Friday and Saturday, the Cary Tennis Park will host the USTA Tennis on Campus Fall Invitational with more than 45 college tennis teams competing. Come out and see top level collegiate tennis players, from 8 AM to 8 PM.

Acoustic Nights in the District continues every Friday and Saturday until the end of October, with the Night Sky Band and Heather Kenney performing this weekend on the respective days. The free outdoor concerts take place in front of the Park West theater at Park West Village from 6 to 9 PM.

The Cary Theater is holding a special “Beyond Silent” screening with the classic silent comedy “The Cameraman” starring Buster Keaton, with backing music by Jon Shain and FJ Ventre. The show starts at 7 PM.

Saturday, October 13, 2018

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is celebrated at Koka Booth Amphitheatre this Saturday with music, dancing, food and more representing Indian culture. It starts at 10 AM and runs throughout the day.

Buffaloe Lanes is hosting a fundraiser for the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. Bowl and raise money from 11 AM to 6 PM.

The Cary Theater is screening a local documentary with “Al: My Brother” about local civil rights activist Alan McSurely. The screening starts at 7 PM and concludes with a panel featuring other activists and legal experts in the community.

Sunday, October 14, 2018

Downtown Food and Flea is this Sunday from noon to 4 PM at Fidelity Plaza in Downtown Cary. Here, you can find locally made arts, crafts, food, drinks and hear live music from local musicians.

West Regional Library hosts a class on Chinese calligraphy and painting. No registration is required and this event is presented by the Chinese-American Friendship Association, running from 2 to 4 PM.

Around the Triangle

The N.C. State Fair starts up this Thursday, with rides, concerts, attractions and unique foodstuffs at the State Fairground on Hillsborough Street. It is a local tradition so don’t miss out (and avoid parking by taking the bus or shuttle).

Country music star Chris Stapleton performs this Friday at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in South Raleigh. The show starts at 7 PM, with supporting artists Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb.

Opera phenomenon Anthony Roth Costanzo performs in Durham at Baldwin Auditorium this Friday, backed up by Les Violons du Roy to give him a string backing. The show starts at 8 PM.

