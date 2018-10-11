Guide to Beer In and Around Cary

Cary, NC – North Carolina has the most craft breweries in the South with more than 200 and growing. With so much development in beer, there are many places in and around Cary to taste what is being made. Here’s a guide to track it all down.

Cary Breweries

Fortnight Brewing, located at 1006 SW Maynard Rd., is Cary’s oldest brewery and has a variety of English-style beers and has regular events including music, open mic comedy and more.

Bond Brothers Beer Company, located at 202 E Cedar St., was named the country’s best new brewery by USA Today and has a variety of beers at its Downtown Cary location, plus regular running events.

Jordan Lake Brewing Company, located at 320 E Durham Rd., has a variety of beers made by brewers with backgrounds in engineering and biochemistry as well as darts, billards and board games.

Cotton House Craft Brewers is Cary’s newest beer company with a tap house opening on 307 S Academy St. with beers planned made with both traditional and experimental hops.

And in Apex, there is also Brüeprint Brewing Company and Southern Peak Brewery, located at 1229 Perry Rd. and 950 Windy Rd. respectively.

Bottle Shops

Bottle shops are places to find craft beers from around North Carolina and the country, including some that are only sold in limited bottled or canned runs.

In Downtown Cary, Pharmacy Bottle + Beverage, located at 120 E Chatham St., has both bottles, cans and rotating draft beers from North Carolina and beyond.

Also in Downtown Cary, BottleDog Bites and Brews on 8306 Chapel Hill Rd. has a variety of craft bottles and cans as well as drafts, but also has a full service kitchen, plus many amenities for dogs.

HighCraft Beer Market, located at 2716 NC-55, is a bottle shop with beers divided up by style and has employees trained and educated on how to recommend the best beers for people’s tastes and needs.

Craft Beer Cellar, located at 1103 Ballena Circle, is the newest bottle shop in town with craft beers both domestic and international with a focus on customer service.

Bottles & Cans, located at 9954 Chapel Hill Rd., is a Morrisville bottle shop with a wide variety and a relaxed atmosphere for people to sit, hang out and enjoy their drinks.

In Apex, Bottle Rev is a bottle shop at 800 W Williams St. with bottles, cans and drafts to give shoppers options from around the state, the country and the world.

Making Your Own Craft Beer

The explosion in local craft beer all starts with people making their own beer at home. There are some places around the Triangle to buy beer-making equipment.

American Brewmaster in Raleigh at 3021 Stonybrook Dr. has tools to make beer at home as well as ingredients such as wheat, hops and more.

Bull City Homebrew in Durham at 1906 NC-54 is a supply store with tools to make extract beer, all grain beer, wine and help for first-time brewers.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Hal Goodtree, Shadi Samawi and Houston Entree. Food coverage on CaryCitizen is sponsored in part by Maximillians Grill on Chapel Hill Road in Cary