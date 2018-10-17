Candidate Questionnaire: Susan Evans

Cary, NC – We are now putting out our questionnaires from candidates in the 2018 elections in Cary and Morrisville. This questionnaire comes from Susan Evans, who is running for the Wake County Board of Commissioners District 4 Seat as the Democratic Party nominee.

We will be publishing more questionnaires leading up to the elections. These are in the candidates’ own words and we do not edit or alter the content in their responses aside from formatting.

Why are you running?

As a 38 year resident of Wake County who recently served as a member of the Wake County School Board, I am passionate about continuing to serve this community. With my previous elected experience, my accounting and finance background and my involvement as a civic volunteer, I am well-suited to the role of County Commissioner.

What are your top three priorities and how will you accomplish them?

It is critical that Wake County maintain a strong commitment to public education, as our children’s future and our economic viability depend on it. I’ll be a strong advocate for high-quality, well-funded K-12 public schools, as well as, our Wake Tech Community College. Having served on the Wake County School Board from 2011-2016, as the chair of the Finance Committee, I will bring a great deal of knowledge about the school system’s finances allowing for more informed, collaborative budget negotiations between the Commissioners and the School Board. This will be extremely valuable as the school system appropriations made by the County are currently over 50% of the County’s budget.

Wake is facing a critical need for more affordable/work force housing. Having spent a significant portion of my business and accounting career in the local home building industry, I am uniquely prepared for working together with our municipal leaders and our business and non-profit entities to implement the recent recommendations of the Wake County Affordable Housing Task force.

We must address our growing traffic congestion by expanding efficient transit options. I support the Wake Transit Plan approved by the Commissioners in June, 2016 and am anxious to participate in its full implementation; which includes expanding our existing bus service throughout the County, adding bus rapid transit solutions and using existing rail lines to add commuter rail services.

Give us a brief bio and tell us about your relevant experience

Born and raised in North Carolina, I am proud to be a first-generation college graduate of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, where I received a B.S. Degree in Business Administration and Accounting. I began my career as an auditor with Ernst & Young and have worked in business financial management since, including 15 years in the local homebuilding industry.

I have been privileged to call Wake County my home since 1980. My husband, Chuck, and I have lived in Apex for the past 26 years and have two grown daughters who attended Wake County Public Schools, graduated from N.C. State University, and continue to live and work in Wake County.

Through my school board service, I have gained experience with establishing policy and best practices based on a combination of appropriate data and community input. My finance skills will prove advantageous in the budget development process as a Commissioner and I have a proven track record of fair-minded, dependable leadership.

Website: Evansforwake.com

Email: evansforwake@gmail.com

Facebook: Susan Evans for Wake

Twitter: @Sevansforwake

