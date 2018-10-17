Weekend Events: Triangle Oktoberfest, Cedar Street Grooves and More

Cary, NC – The NC State Fair is still going on this weekend but here in Cary, there is lots of local fun including the two-day Triangle Oktoberfest, Cedar Street Grooves on Thursday, Applause! Cary Youth Theatre for kids and much more.

Thursday, October 18, 2018

Cedar Street Grooves is back in Downtown Cary with food, music and more lining E Cedar Street. The festivities start at 6 PM in front of Postmaster and is a production of Postmaster, Raleigh Cary Realty and VibeHouse405.

Tribeca Tavern on Ledgestone Way is hosting a business networking event with drinks and opportunities to talk to other members of the local business community. The event starts at 6 PM and is open to the public.

West Regional Library is demonstrating Middle Eastern music and dance with performing group the Lost Nomads this Thursday. The show starts at 7 PM and is free and open to the public.

Friday, October 19, 2018

Triangle Oktoberfest is this Friday and Saturday, with German food, beer, games, music and more. There are activities for both adults and children and it starts at 5 PM on Friday and noon on Saturday, all at Koka Booth Amphitheatre.

Applause! Cary Youth Theatre returns to the Cary Arts Center with the children’s play “Once On This Island Jr.” about a young girl who runs away to an island to escape prejudice. The show runs all this weekend, starting at 7:30 PM on Friday.

The Cary Theater hosts stand-up comedians Kevin McCaffrey and Jesse Jones this Friday. They have experience touring and performing at festivals and shows around the country. The show starts at 8 PM.

Saturday, October 20, 2018

Lochmere Homespun Holiday is a local arts and crafts market at 500 Lochmere Dr., featuring goods made by artisans and crafters from in and around Cary. The market runs from 10 AM to 4 PM.

This is the final Acoustic Nights in the District of the year, with Faith Bardill and John Emil performing from 6 to 9 PM on Friday and Saturday respectively. These are free outdoor concerts at Park West Village in Morrisville in front of the Park West movie theater.

The Cary Theater is holding a special one-time screening of the award-winning independent comedy “Bernard and Huey,” starting at 7 PM, and it includes a Q&A with director Dan Mirvish afterwards.

Around the Triangle

The NC State Fair continues this weekend, with rides, attractions, exhibits and of course the unique food you can only find at the state fair. You can find a shuttle to the state fair at Cary Towne Center.

All this weekend, Carolina Ballet is performing a ballet based on the story of Dracula at the Fletcher Theatre in Downtown Raleigh. This Halloween ballet has different times each day, including two performances on Saturday.

This Friday and Saturday, Ponysaurus Brewing Company in Durham is holding a music festival to raise money for the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina. Performers include Superchunk, Wye Oak and more, starting at 6 PM on Friday and noon on Saturday.

