Fall for Cary Festival Expands Across Downtown in 10th Year

Cary, NC – Last year’s Fall for Cary Festival brought more than 5,000 people to Downtown Cary and this year has even more in store as two new areas are added along W Chatham Street and events are looped in to keep guests occupied all day long.

Fun All Across Downtown

Fall for Cary on Saturday, October 27, 2018 is the Heart of Cary Association’s Fall Festival with live music, vendors, food trucks, a treasure hunt with more than $3,000 worth of prizes and more activities all along Academy and Chatham Street.

“We filled up very quickly with vendors and food trucks this year so because of the response, we opened up two new areas along W Chatham Street,” said Leah Campbell with the Heart of Cary Association. “We want to introduce people to more of downtown.”

There is a Kids Zone added in front of the Financial Risk Group building at 264 W Chatham St., near the Petting Zoo that Campbell said was so popular last year. Also new this year is a hay ride that will run from both ends of the festival site.

“We wanted to find an activity to connect both areas of the festival and if children get tired, it’s a way to help them move around,” Campbell said.

This year, Fall for Cary is partnered with the Town of Cary and many different town events are mixed in with the festival, including the Pumpkin Carve at the Downtown Park, the haunted house at the Herbert C. Young Community Center and the Ghost Walk starting at the Page-Walker Arts & History Center.

“You could come to Downtown Cary at noon and be occupied until 9 PM,” Campbell said.

Exploring an Evolving Downtown

Fall for Cary is an annual tradition in Downtown Cary, now in its 10th year, and Campbell said it is important to bring people to the region each year because Downtown Cary is growing and changing at the same rate.

“It shows everybody the new businesses and establishments to eat and drink,” she said. “We’re a town that’s evolving and evolves each year and we want people to come out and experience it.”

Also, with the festival extending across Downtown Cary, Campbell said it shows visitors how walkable Downtown Cary is.

The Fall for Cary Festival is Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 1 to 6 PM, with Town of Cary events running throughout the day.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of the Heart of Cary Association.