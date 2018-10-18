Triangle Oktoberfest Brings German Food, Music and Beer for a Good Cause

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – For the fifth year, Cary is home to one of the country’s biggest Oktoberfest with authentic food and beer from Germany with a goal to raise $100,000 for charity.

Food and Beer for a Good Cause

Triangle Oktobefest, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre on Friday and Saturday, October 19 and 20, 2018, is a yearly tradition to celebrate German food and culture, bringing in more people with each passing year.

The event is a partnership between the Apex Sunrise Rotary Club and the Cary MacGregor Rotary Club and Burgermeister Craig Duerr said he wants to make sure people know the event is for charity.

“People are going to be more interested if they know it’s for charity. When people are more aware, they’re more willing to give money to a good cause and to have a good time,” Duerr said.

This year, the two Rotary Clubs are raising money for a variety of charities, including the The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Also, they will match the donations of other area Rotary Clubs.

“We want to build a collaboration with as many Rotaries as possible,” Duerr said.

The Rotary Clubs will be making and selling bratwurst directly to festival patrons, with meat supplied by the Butcher’s Market.

“It will be a better product and because we cut out the middleman, there are more net proceeds for charity,” Duerr said. There will be other food vendors as well, such as Tribeca Tavern and Annelore’s German Bakery.

There will also be 36 beers at Triangle Oktoberfest’s beer garden. Even though one of the event’s biggest sponsors is R.A. Jeffreys, a beer distribution company, non-affiliated beers will also be sold including several from four local breweries and 10 beers direct from German breweries.

Event Details

Fifth Annual Triangle Oktoberfest

Friday, October 19 from 5 to 10 PM || Saturday, October 20 from noon to 9 PM

Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Pkwy

To see the full story, go to FoodCary.com

Story by Michael Papich. Photos by Brooke Meyer Photography. Events coverage by Waverly Place.