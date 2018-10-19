Waltonwood Cary Parkway Holding Casino Night Fundraiser

Cary, NC – Waltonwood Cary Parkway has a memory center and works with residents with dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease. So to help combat these diseases, the senior living community is holding a fundraiser with raffles, blackjack, roulette and more.

Waltonwood Cary Parkway, located at 750 SE Cary Pkwy, is holding a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association and Dementia Alliance. But new for the senior living community, this will be a casino night fundraiser with games such as blackjack, Texas hold’em, roulette and more.

“We wanted to create a fun environment,” said Chelsea Gray, Waltonwood Cary Parkway’s marketing manager. “We knew we wanted to support the Alzheimer’s Association and Dementia Alliance with a fundraiser. Waltonwood has its memory center and we have patients who are diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s so it’s an important cause to us.”

The fundraiser is open to the public and there will also be shuttles to bring residents in from Carolina Preserves and Whispering Pines.

In addition to casino games, there will be raffles and silent auctions with various local businesses donating prizes.

“Waltonwood is contributing a big-screen TV to win,” Gray said.

The fundraiser starts at 5 PM on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Waltonwood Cary Parkway.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of Waltonwood Cary Parkway.