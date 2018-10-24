Pictures: NC State Fair 2018

/0 Comments/in , , /by

Raleigh, NC – If you love the Midway, carnival rides and a fried turkey leg, it’s great to live in Cary, so close to the NC State Fair grounds. Longtime contributor Brooke Meyer filed these photos to commemorate the 2018 edition of the North Carolina State Fair.

Photos by Brooke Meyer for CaryCitizen.

First time commenter? Please read our Comments Policy. Comments are at the discretion of the Publisher.


0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *