Pictures: NC State Fair 2018
Raleigh, NC – If you love the Midway, carnival rides and a fried turkey leg, it’s great to live in Cary, so close to the NC State Fair grounds. Longtime contributor Brooke Meyer filed these photos to commemorate the 2018 edition of the North Carolina State Fair.
Photos by Brooke Meyer for CaryCitizen.
