Weekend Events: Fall for Cary, Zombiepalooza and More

As the final weekend before Halloween, there are a ton of Halloween events in Cary including Zombiepalooza, various trick-or-treating, jack-o'-lantern carvings and ghost walks around Cary, as well as Final Friday Art Loop and much, much more.

Thursday, October 25, 2018

Park West Village is holding its Fall Festival this Thursday with safe trick-or-treating around the shopping center and a family-friendly Halloween movie. The festival starts at 4 PM and the movie starts at 6:30 PM.

West Regional Library is holding a special Halloween event to learn about North Carolina’s paranormal history with stories about ghosts and ghouls in the state. It starts at 6:30 PM and registration is requested.

The Cary Town Council is holding its regular meeting at Cary Town Hall this Thursday at 6:30 PM. The month’s earlier meeting was canceled due to Hurricane Michael so try to make it to this one; the meetings are a good way to learn what is going on around town.

Friday, October 26, 2018

Waverly Place is holding its Autumn Wine Walk this Friday at 5 PM with special deals around the shopping center as different stores have wines for tasting and sampling. Wine glasses come with a $10 donation and donations go to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

Waltonwood Cary Parkway is holding a Casino Night fundraiser with not just blackjack and other games but also raffles and silent auctions. This fundraiser is for the Alzheimer’s Association and Dementia Alliance and it starts at 5 PM.

Final Friday Art Loop is this Friday with local artists exhibiting their works and holding receptions for visitors to meet them. It takes place at galleries, museums, town buildings and more all over Cary, starting at 6 PM.

Zombiepalooza is in its third year in Downtown Cary with several short zombie films made by local filmmakers. Also see the zombie costume contest and more fun all over down, starting at 7 PM in front of the Cary Theater.

Saturday, October 27, 2018

Fall for Cary is the Heart of Cary Association’s 10th annual Downtown Cary celebration with vendors, crafts, music, food and much more along Chatham and Academy Street. It starts at 1 PM and is bigger than ever this year.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre is holding a live performance of the play and cult movie the Rocky Horror Picture Show this Friday and Saturday. The show starts at 7:30 PM with doors opening at 6 PM.

Downtown Cary has a number of different Halloween events this Saturday, with the Cary Arts Theater holding a costume dance party at 1 PM, a Jack o’lantern carve at the Downtown Park at 2 PM, a haunted house at the Herbert Young Community Center at 7 PM and guided ghost tours starting at the Page-Walker Center every 20 minutes starting at 7 PM.

Sunday, October 28, 2018

Celebrate Halloween with the 1978 horror classic, John Carpenter’s Halloween at the Cary Theater. The screening starts at 2 PM this Sunday.

TRIumph Gymnastics on NC-55 is holding a Halloween festival with games, safe trick-or-treating and a costume contest. It starts at 2:30 PM.

The North Carolina Art Therapy Association is holding a fundraiser at the Mayton Inn this Sunday. There will be a cash bar, appetizers and a silent auction, starting at 3 PM. RSVP online.

Around the Triangle

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Downtown Raleigh is holding a 21+ Halloween party with a “Stranger Things” theme with 1980s music, costumes and decorations. The event starts at 7 PM this Friday, October 26.

The 33rd International Festival of Raleigh takes place from Friday to Sunday at the Raleigh Convention Center. There will be food and drinks from more than 50 cultures around the world, as well as on-stage performances, artwork and even weddings. They run until 10 PM on Friday and Saturday and until 6 PM on Sunday.

Barktoberfest is a fun dog event at Durham Central Park, from 3 to 7 PM. It is free to attend and takes place this Saturday.

