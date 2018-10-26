Business Bits: Fenton Development, Cary Businesses and More

Cary, NC – As the year winds down, there is not as much new business news in town but we do have a few big items to note as new tenants are announced for the Fenton development and new health and fitness related businesses come to the area.

Fenton Development

The coming Fenton mixed use development announced two businesses that will open in the site when it is completed in 2020.

Those businesses are Crawford Brothers, a steakhouse by Triangle restauranteur Scott Crawford and Honeysuckle Gelato, a growing gelato brand based in Atlanta.

The Cary Town Council also adopted a development agreement with Columbia Development for Fenton at their Thursday, October 25, 2018 Town Council meeting, which assigns funding and reimbursement and includes requirements for energy efficiency and puts limits of assignment on the developers.

Health and Fitness

Yoga studio Omni Yoga is now open in MacGregor Village, off of Tryon Road and US-1.

Coming to Preston Walk off of Cary Parkway is health store Mend Medical + Wellness Store.

Other Business News

Long-time Cary restaurant Gypsy Shiny Diner on Buck Jones Road near Walnut Street is under a new management, we’ve been told, and will be changing its name to Shiny Diner but will remain open and at its current location.

