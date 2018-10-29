http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/fall-fest-2018-7269.jpg 756 1200 Hal Goodtree http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/cc-logo-450.png Hal Goodtree2018-10-29 11:33:372018-10-29 11:33:37Pictures: Fall for Cary Festival 2018
Pictures: Fall for Cary Festival 2018
Cary, NC – Saturday, October 27, 2018 saw the Fall for Cary festival on Academy Street and elsewhere in Downtown Cary.
Food trucks, costumes, performances, contests and artist booths – Fall for Cary, presented by Heart of Cary Association and Town of Cary, stretched south on Academy from Park Street to Dry Avenue, with satellite events across Downtown. After a Nor’easter swept the region with rain on Friday, the crowds came out in force for a cool, dry afternoon.
Pictures by Hal Goodtree.
Great photos! Looks like a fabulous time! Sorry we missed it.
Another great batch of photos from “Professor “ Goodtree. Nice work Hsl!