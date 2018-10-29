Pictures: Fall for Cary Festival 2018

Cary, NC – Saturday, October 27, 2018 saw the Fall for Cary festival on Academy Street and elsewhere in Downtown Cary.

Food trucks, costumes, performances, contests and artist booths – Fall for Cary, presented by Heart of Cary Association and Town of Cary, stretched south on Academy from Park Street to Dry Avenue, with satellite events across Downtown. After a Nor’easter swept the region with rain on Friday, the crowds came out in force for a cool, dry afternoon.

Pictures by Hal Goodtree.