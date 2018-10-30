Guide to Voting this Election Day

Cary, NC – Election Day is in less than a week as local citizens go to the polls on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Here is everything you need to know about how to vote in town.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 6, 2018 and you can find your polling place online, although if you go to the wrong polling location, you can also request a provisional ballot.

Through this site online, you can also find your sample ballot and see which candidates you are eligible to vote for in your location.

You can also find a map of all precincts in Wake County to see which seats you will be voting for.

Early voting also continues through this week until Saturday, November 3, 2018 and Cary early voters can do that at the Herbert C. Young Community Center at 101 Wilkinson Ave., but there are other early voting locations around the county.

The times for early voting this week are:

Tuesday, October 30 – 7 AM to 7 PM

Wednesday, October 31 – 7 AM to 7 PM

Thursday, November 1 – 7 AM to 7 PM

Friday, November 2 – 7 AM to 7 PM

Saturday, November 3 – 8 AM to 1 PM

If you have recently moved, you can also update your address and voter information at your early voting site. If you are not registered to vote, you can register and vote on the same day at your early voting site as well, provided you have some sort of identifying document or ID card.

If you cannot make it into the polling site, there is curbside voting at each polling site and you can cast an absentee ballot – the last day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, October 30 by 5 PM.

CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Keith Ivey and Steven Depolo.