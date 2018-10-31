Weekend Events: Cary Band Day, Historic Trolley Tours and More

Cary, NC – This weekend, it’s the 60th Cary Band Day at Cary High School, plus the return of the Cary Historic Trolley Tours and much more all around town.

Friday, November 2, 2018

WakeMed Soccer Park hosts the semifinals of the ACC Women’s Soccer Championships this Friday, with matches at 5 PM and 8:30 PM.

Phillips Farms is hosting a bonfire night, put on by the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. There will be music, dancing, a corn maze, a bounce house, free hot chocolate and food trucks. The event starts at 6 PM.

All this weekend, the Cary Theater is playing films about cats and dogs. On Friday night, you can see the New York Cat Film Festival, playing at both 7 and 8:30 PM.

Saturday, November 3, 2018

The 60th Cary Band Day is this Saturday from 9:45 AM all the way into the late night at Cary High School, with marching bands from around North Carolina and beyond competing and performing for gathered audiences.

The Cary Theater continues the short films with the New York Dog Film Festival on Saturday, with screenings at 2 PM and 3:45 PM.

Prestonwood Country Club is hosting the Gift of Life Gala to raise money for Donate Life NC, an organ-donation non-profit. It includes dinner and drinks plus speeches by people both involved in the organization and those touched by it, all starting at 6 PM.

Sunday, November 4, 2018

Cary Historic Trolley Tours are back in Downtown Cary with guided tours to show visitors and participants all around Cary to learn the history from local experts. The first run sold out so try to get in on the tour this time around, starting at the Page-Walker Center at 1, 2 and 3 PM this Sunday.

West Regional Library is holding a literary tea all about the life and times of Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr ahead of the hit musical “Hamilton” coming to the DPAC in Durham. Also hear music from the musical and play Hamilton trivia. It’s free but pre-registration is requested and it starts at 2 PM.

Around the Triangle

The North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh is keeping the Halloween energy going with a Halloween party this Friday with costumes, drinks and a unique “live cinema” performance of the cult horror film “Carnival of Souls.” The festivities all start at 7 PM.

The Annual NC Gourd Arts & Crafts Festival is back for the 77th year this Saturday and Sunday. It takes place at the Holshouser Building at the State Fairgrounds, from 9 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and 10 AM to 4 PM on Sunday.

Durham Oktoberfest is a chance to keep the German fun going with beer, food and music at Motorco Music Hall. It starts at 1 PM with a break in between 5 and 6 PM, and it’s all free to attend.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by the Cary High Band and the Friends of the Page-Walker.