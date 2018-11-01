November 2018 Films at the Cary Theater

Cary, NC – In November, the Cary Theater is playing several Burt Reynolds in a tribute to the late actor as well as films and documentaries about cats and dogs, new feature films, live performance and much more.

Cats and Dogs

To go along with the New York Cat and Dog Film Festivals, the Cary Theater is playing films and documentaries about these cuddly pets.

Pick of the Litter – Thursday, November 1 at 2 PM; Friday, November 2 at 7 PM

A Street Cat Named Bob – Thursday, November 1 at 9 PM

The New York Cat Film Festival – Friday, November 2 at 7 and 8:30 PM

The New York Dog Film Festival – Saturday, November 3 at 2 and 3:45 PM

Burt Reynolds Retrospective

Actor Burt Reynolds died this September and as an actor known for all of the iconic roles he turned down – Han Solo, James Bond, John McClane, Michael Corleone among other – the roles he has taken stand out in a long film career. The Cary Theater will be playing some of Reynolds’ most famous films this November.

The Last Movie Star – Thursday, November 29 at 2 PM

Hooper – Thursday, November 29 at 7 PM

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas – Thursday, November 29 at 9 PM

Smokey and the Bandit – Friday, November 30 at 7 PM

Boogie Nights – Friday, November 30 at 9 PM

Documentaries

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? – Thursday, November 1 at 7 PM; Saturday, November 3 at 9:15 PM; Sunday, November 4 at 2 PM

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste (Environmentally Speaking Green Movie Series) – Thursday, November 8 at 7 PM

When I Sing – Saturday, November 10 at 7:30 PM

Sicily: Land of Love & Strife, Presented by Triangle Sons of Italy Lodge 2817 – Sunday, November 11 at 3 PM

A Film About Coffee – Thursday, November 15 at 2 and 9:15 PM

Full Frame Roadshow: The Providers – Tuesday, November 20 at 7:30 PM

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story – Tuesday, November 27 at 7 PM

Other Film Events

Motion for Pictures Screening Series, Presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, November 7 at 7 PM

The Wife – Thursday, November 8 at 2 and 9 PM; Friday, November 9 at 7 PM; Thursday, November 15 at 7 PM; Sunday, November 18 at 2 PM

The Day The Earth Stood Still – Friday, November 9 at 9:15 PM

Rio (Sensory-Friendly Screening for children) – Tuesday, November 13 at 2 PM

Rough Cuts Review – Tuesday, November 13 at 7 PM

Sugar Cookies (Cinema Overdrive) – Wednesday, November 21 at 7:30 PM

Live Performances and Other Live Events

Rotary Club: An Evening Of Awareness Celebrating C.A.R.T. Week – Monday, November 5 at 7:30 PM

Pre-Turkey Day Benefit Jam, Presented by Six String – Friday, November 16 at 8 PM

Stand-up Comedy with Karen Mills and Brent Blakeney – Saturday, November 17 at 8 PM

Johnny Folsom 4, Presented by Six String – Friday, November 23 at 8 PM; Saturday, November 24 at 8 PM

Royal Opera House: Die Walkure – Sunday, November 25 at 2 PM

Events from the Cary Theater calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Michael Papich.