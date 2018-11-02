Cary Band Day Returns for 60th Year

Cary, NC – A Cary tradition for decades now, Cary Band Day returns to Cary High School this weekend for its 60th straight year.

Cary Band Day, this Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Cary High School, has stood out not just in Cary but around the South for its size and participation. School marching bands from around North Carolina and even Virginia come to compete and this year is no different.

It all kicks off with the National Anthem at 9:45 AM, this year performed by the Reedy Creek Magnet Middle School Advanced Band, and then competition starts at 10 AM.

You can find a full schedule online but Panther Creek High School competes at 9:45 PM and Cary High School plays an exhibition at 4:45 PM and 10:15 PM, plus the National Anthem will be played again by the Cary High School Alumni Band at 6:15 PM.

Cary Band Day also gets support and highlight from the Town of Cary, with a proclamation for this year’s event read aloud during the Thursday, October 25, 2018 Cary Town Council meeting in chambers.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Cary High Band.