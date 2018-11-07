Local Election Results for November 2018

Cary, NC – Another election day has come and gone – here are the results for candidates and campaigns in the local area, including the Wake County bonds and state constitutional amendments.

Wake County Races

Wake County Board of Commissioners

District 1:

Sig Hutchinson (Democrat, incumbent) – 61 percent

Greg Jones (Republican) – 36 percent

Tim Jowers (Libertarian, died before Election Day) – 3 percent

District 2:

Matt Calabria (Democrat, incumbent) – 64 percent

Frann Sarpolus (Republican) – 36 percent

District 4:

Susan Evans (Democrat) – 62 percent

Kim Coley (Republican) – 38 percent

District 6:

Greg Ford (Democrat, incumbent) – 62 percent

David Blackwelder (Republican) – 38 percent

District 7:

Vickie Adamson (Democrat) – 63 percent

Alex Moore (Republican) – 37 percent

Wake County Board of Education

District 5:

Jim Martin (incumbent) – 69 percent

Logan Martin – 30 percent

District 8:

Lindsay Mahaffey (incumbent) – 61 percent

Bob Melone – 33 percent

John Crowe – 5 percent

Other Wake County Races

Wake County Sheriff:

Gerald Baker (Democrat) – 55 percent

Donnie Harrison (Republican, incumbent) – 45 percent

Wake County Clerk of Court:

Blair Williams (Democrat) – 59 percent

Jennifer Knox (Republican, incumbent) – 41 percent

Wake Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor (top two elected seats)

Jenna Wadsworth (incumbent) – 34 percent

Nervahna Crew – 20 percent

Ian McMillan – 16 percent

Jonathan Garza – 15 percent

David Adams (incumbent) – 14 percent

Wake County School Bond:

Yes – 67 percent

No – 33 percent

Wake Tech Bond:

Yes – 65 percent

No – 35 percent

Wake County Parks Bond:

Yes – 68 percent

No – 32 percent

North Carolina General Assembly

North Carolina House of Representatives

District 11:

Allison Dahle (Democrat) – 69 percent

Tyler Brooks (Republican) – 27 percent

Travis Groo (Libertarian) – 3 percent

District 33:

Rosa Gill (Democrat, incumbent) – 79 percent

Anne Murtha (Republican) – 21 percent

District 36:

Julie von Haefen (Democrat) – 49.3 percent

Nelson Dollar (Republican, incumbent) – 47.7 percent

Robyn Pegram (Libertarian) – 2.9 percent

District 41:

Gale Adcock (Democrat, incumbent) – 67 percent

Emmanuel Wilder (Republican) – 33 perecent

District 49:

Cynthia Ball (Democrat, incumbent) – 66 percent

David Robertson (Republican) – 31 percent

Jonathan Horst (Libertarian) – 3 percent

North Carolina Senate

District 15:

Jay Chaudhuri (Democrat, incumbent) – 73 percent

Alan Michael (Republican) – 23 percent

Brian Lewis (Libertarian) – 4 percent

District 16:

Wiley Nickel (Democrat) – 65 percent

Paul Smith (Republican) – 31 percent

Brian Irving (Libertarian) – 3 percent

District 17:

Seam Searcy (Democrat) – 50 percent

Tamara Barringer (Republican, incumbent)– 47 percent

Bruce Basson (Libertarian) – 3 percent

North Carolina Constitutional Amendments

“Constitutional amendment to strengthen protections for victims of crime, to establish certain, absolute basic rights for victims, and to ensure the enforcement of these rights.”

For – 62 percent

Against – 38 percent

“Constitutional amendment protecting the right of the people to hunt, fish, and harvest wildlife.”

For – 57 percent

Against – 43 percent

“Constitutional amendment to establish an eight-member Bipartisan Board of Ethics and Elections Enforcement in the Constitution to administer ethics and elections law.”

Against – 62 percent

For – 38 percent

“Constitutional amendment to change the process for filling judicial vacancies that occur between judicial elections from a process in which the Governor has sole appointment power to a process in which the people of the State nominate individuals to fill vacancies by way of a commission comprised of appointees made by the judicial, executive, and legislative branches charged with making recommendations to the legislature as to which nominees are deemed qualified; then the legislature will recommend at least two nominees to the Governor via legislative action not subject to gubernatorial veto; and the Governor will appoint judges from among these nominees.”

Against – 67 percent

For – 33 percent

“Constitutional amendment to reduce the income tax rate in North Carolina to a maximum allowable rate of seven percent (7%).”

For – 57 percent

Against – 43 percent

“Constitutional amendment to require voters to provide photo identification before voting in person.”

For – 56 percent

Against – 44 percent

Story by staff reports. Photos by Keith Ivey and Mira Montes.