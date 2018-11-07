Local Election Results for November 2018
Cary, NC – Another election day has come and gone – here are the results for candidates and campaigns in the local area, including the Wake County bonds and state constitutional amendments.
Wake County Races
Wake County Board of Commissioners
District 1:
Sig Hutchinson (Democrat, incumbent) – 61 percent
Greg Jones (Republican) – 36 percent
Tim Jowers (Libertarian, died before Election Day) – 3 percent
District 2:
Matt Calabria (Democrat, incumbent) – 64 percent
Frann Sarpolus (Republican) – 36 percent
District 4:
Susan Evans (Democrat) – 62 percent
Kim Coley (Republican) – 38 percent
District 6:
Greg Ford (Democrat, incumbent) – 62 percent
David Blackwelder (Republican) – 38 percent
District 7:
Vickie Adamson (Democrat) – 63 percent
Alex Moore (Republican) – 37 percent
Wake County Board of Education
District 5:
Jim Martin (incumbent) – 69 percent
Logan Martin – 30 percent
District 8:
Lindsay Mahaffey (incumbent) – 61 percent
Bob Melone – 33 percent
John Crowe – 5 percent
Other Wake County Races
Wake County Sheriff:
Gerald Baker (Democrat) – 55 percent
Donnie Harrison (Republican, incumbent) – 45 percent
Wake County Clerk of Court:
Blair Williams (Democrat) – 59 percent
Jennifer Knox (Republican, incumbent) – 41 percent
Wake Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor (top two elected seats)
Jenna Wadsworth (incumbent) – 34 percent
Nervahna Crew – 20 percent
Ian McMillan – 16 percent
Jonathan Garza – 15 percent
David Adams (incumbent) – 14 percent
Wake County School Bond:
Yes – 67 percent
No – 33 percent
Wake Tech Bond:
Yes – 65 percent
No – 35 percent
Wake County Parks Bond:
Yes – 68 percent
No – 32 percent
North Carolina General Assembly
North Carolina House of Representatives
District 11:
Allison Dahle (Democrat) – 69 percent
Tyler Brooks (Republican) – 27 percent
Travis Groo (Libertarian) – 3 percent
District 33:
Rosa Gill (Democrat, incumbent) – 79 percent
Anne Murtha (Republican) – 21 percent
District 36:
Julie von Haefen (Democrat) – 49.3 percent
Nelson Dollar (Republican, incumbent) – 47.7 percent
Robyn Pegram (Libertarian) – 2.9 percent
District 41:
Gale Adcock (Democrat, incumbent) – 67 percent
Emmanuel Wilder (Republican) – 33 perecent
District 49:
Cynthia Ball (Democrat, incumbent) – 66 percent
David Robertson (Republican) – 31 percent
Jonathan Horst (Libertarian) – 3 percent
North Carolina Senate
District 15:
Jay Chaudhuri (Democrat, incumbent) – 73 percent
Alan Michael (Republican) – 23 percent
Brian Lewis (Libertarian) – 4 percent
District 16:
Wiley Nickel (Democrat) – 65 percent
Paul Smith (Republican) – 31 percent
Brian Irving (Libertarian) – 3 percent
District 17:
Seam Searcy (Democrat) – 50 percent
Tamara Barringer (Republican, incumbent)– 47 percent
Bruce Basson (Libertarian) – 3 percent
North Carolina Constitutional Amendments
“Constitutional amendment to strengthen protections for victims of crime, to establish certain, absolute basic rights for victims, and to ensure the enforcement of these rights.”
For – 62 percent
Against – 38 percent
“Constitutional amendment protecting the right of the people to hunt, fish, and harvest wildlife.”
For – 57 percent
Against – 43 percent
“Constitutional amendment to establish an eight-member Bipartisan Board of Ethics and Elections Enforcement in the Constitution to administer ethics and elections law.”
Against – 62 percent
For – 38 percent
“Constitutional amendment to change the process for filling judicial vacancies that occur between judicial elections from a process in which the Governor has sole appointment power to a process in which the people of the State nominate individuals to fill vacancies by way of a commission comprised of appointees made by the judicial, executive, and legislative branches charged with making recommendations to the legislature as to which nominees are deemed qualified; then the legislature will recommend at least two nominees to the Governor via legislative action not subject to gubernatorial veto; and the Governor will appoint judges from among these nominees.”
Against – 67 percent
For – 33 percent
“Constitutional amendment to reduce the income tax rate in North Carolina to a maximum allowable rate of seven percent (7%).”
For – 57 percent
Against – 43 percent
“Constitutional amendment to require voters to provide photo identification before voting in person.”
For – 56 percent
Against – 44 percent
Story by staff reports. Photos by Keith Ivey and Mira Montes.
