Weekend Events: Diamante Awards, Food and Flea and More

Thursday, November 8, 2018

The Cary Theater is continuing its environmental movie series after the hurricane postponed it. At 7 PM, the theater will play “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste” with a discussion after the screening. The Cary Theater will also be playing the new drama “The Wife” this Thursday 2 and 9 PM, with other screenings throughout the week.

Bar Plays returns to Cary with plays written by members of the Cary Playwrights Forum. These are short, entertaining plays taking place at Fortnight Brewing on SW Maynard Road and it runs this Wednesday and Thursday, starting at 8 PM.

Friday, November 9, 2018

Waverly Place is holding its Waverly Wine Walk this Friday, rescheduled after rain in October. This is a fundraiser for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund with wine for sampling in various stores and special deals. It runs from 5 to 8 PM.

La Farm Bakery is holding a German bread baking class this Friday and Saturday, taught by Senior Instructor at Johnson & Wales University Harry Peemoeller. The class starts at 5:30 PM both days.

The Cary Arts Center presents the Huu Bac Quintet, which mixes Vietnamese and Chinese music with American jazz. This unique concert event, part of the Marvelous Mainstage Music Series, starts at 7:30 PM.

Saturday, November 10, 2018

St. Michaels Catholic Church is collecting food donations to donate to hundreds of local families. The church will be collecting food this Saturday and Sunday, from 8 AM to 3 PM. Their website lays out what food items they are looking to collect.

St. Paul’s Arts & Crafts Festival is a fundraising shopping event at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with live music, raffles and more. Sales from this festival goes to support Dorcas Ministries, Wheels4Hope and other local organizations and it starts at 10 AM.

The Latino Diamante Awards celebrates members of the Latino and Hispanic community from around North Carolina in a variety of categories and includes live performance and an after-party. The award ceremony starts at 6 PM.

Sunday, November 11, 2018

Downtown Cary Food and Flea is back at Fidelity Plaza, starting at noon with arts, crafts, vintage goods, food, drinks, live music and more.

The Cary Theater is playing the documentary “Sicily: Land of Love & Strife” all about Sicily and is presented by the Triangle Sons of Italy Lodge 2817. Proceeds support the Triangle Sons of Italy Lodge 2817 efforts to feed the hungry in Raleigh, NC. The screening starts at 3 PM.

Veterans Day is this Sunday and there are multiple commemorative events, including a flag retirement at Cary VFW Post 7383 at 11 AM and an observation at Veterans Freedom Park at 3 PM – visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Around the Triangle

The Artspace Gala on E Davie St. in Downtown Raleigh is having a preview with more than a hundred pieces of art on display. Admission to this preview is free and starts at 6 PM on Friday.

The Fall Arts Fair is this Saturday at Fred Fletcher Park in Raleigh, with live music, food trucks, arts and crafts. The event starts at 10 AM and runs until 5 PM.

NC Comicon runs this Friday to Sunday at the Durham Convention Center. Meet artists, writers, vendors, take part in art and costume contests, sit in on panels and much more. Find times and directions on their website.

