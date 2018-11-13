The Hive, West Cary’s First Town Recreation Facility, Now Open

Cary, NC – The Hive is the first staffed indoor recreation facility in West Cary, with a unique name and open floor plan designed for flexibility in its programming, whether that’s fitness, STEM or art classes.

Buzzing with Activity

The Hive, located on Slash Pine Drive off of McCrimmon Parkway, is a 2,000 square foot Town of Cary recreation facility that is unique for a number of reasons. For one, it’s the only town recreation facility in the west.

“That was a priority for Town Council,” said Sam Trogdon, senior operations and program supervisor for the Town of Cary. “They wanted something that meets the demand for the area.”

This location results in different uses than other Cary community centers and recreation facilities. Julie Collins, recreation program specialist with the Town of Cary, said there are a wide variety of art programs here that are very popular, which would not have been the case with most town centers.

“Typically we don’t do a lot of art programs because of the proximity to the Cary Arts Center, which takes up a large component of those,” Collins said. “It’s also unique to have it located in a neighborhood. People can walk or bike here, where people in other parts of Cary may drive to a community center or park.”

Another difference between The Hive and other town facilities is its name; it’s not the “McCrimmon Parkway Center” or the “Amberly Facility,” it’s “The Hive.” Trogdon said they were consciously trying to come up with a name that conveyed its uniqueness.

“Our IT director suggested the name. We want it to be an activity center, with lots of people coming in and out, buzzing like a hive,” Trogdon said.

That foot traffic is increased by the fact that The Hive is located in a shopping center, which is a first for a facility such as this. Collins said they have been trying to make connections and cooperate with their neighboring businesses.

“When we had our open house, we talked with Pure Juicery and Domino’s to get specials for people who came by and we’ve been talking with the HOAs here,” Collins said. “We’re also talking to the next door tutoring center about holding classes here.”

Open and Growing

The Hive has been open for close to a month now, with its official ribbon-cutting on Monday, October 29, 2018. Since then, it has been operating with limited hours but is still getting regular attendance.

“We have five classes just this afternoon and that’s with limited hours,” Collins said.

The facility itself is one large open space, with just one room plus a front desk, a kitchen and a soft floor for exercise and fitness. As The Hive operates and more classes use the open space, Collins said the flexible nature of the wall-less facility will allow it to create its own identity.

“It will evolve to have its own unique programs,” Collins said.

The Hive is not open to private functions but it does have birthday packages.

Right now, town staff are getting out the word about The Hive to spread awareness and the new Town of Cary program brochure with its classes will be out soon, with classes ranging from 18 month olds to seniors. Local science and tech companies have offered to run STEM classes here.

“Applications for teaching are open and you can submit what you want to teach,” Trogdon said.

After Wednesday, January 2, 2019, The Hive will expand its hours, open from 9 AM to 8 PM on weekdays and 9 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, with no Sunday times as of yet. Currently, The Hive is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, Mondays through Saturdays.

The Hive is located at 712 Slash Pine Dr. in Cary.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos by Michael Papich and Evan Staley.