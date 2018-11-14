Weekend Events: Holiday Events, Turkey Day Jam and More

Cary, NC – The weather may be dower this week so find some fun events to keep yourself warm around Cary this weekend. There are several big holiday events at shopping centers around town, plus the annual fundraiser Pre-Turkey Day Jam presented by Six String and much more.

To see a full list of Cary events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar.

Thursday, November 15, 2018

The Cary Theater is playing new feature films and documentaries all this weekend. Starting on Thursday, you can see the aptly named coffee documentary “A Film About Coffee” at 2 and 9:15 PM as well as the new drama “The Wife” at 7 PM.

Cute Buttons at Park West Village in Morrisville is holding a holiday craft workshop. This workshop will teach you to create a “Candy Cane Countdown to Christmas Calendar” and it starts at 6:30 PM.

The Cary Town Council is having their regular meeting this Thursday at 6:30 PM at Cary Town Hall. These meetings are a good way to learn what’s going on around town and they are always free and open to the public.

To see more Thursday events, go to our calendar.

Friday, November 16, 2018

Waverly Place holds its annual tree lighting ceremony this Friday with festivities and events starting at 5:30 PM, leading up to the tree lighting itself at 7 PM, conducted by Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht. Also, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer with be roving the shopping center.

Park West Village in Morrisville is holding its Winter Wonderland event on Friday. Starting at 5:30 PM, there will be train rides, carolers, sledding slopes and story time with Santa. There will also be a tree lot where families can buy their Christmas tree. This event runs from Friday to Sunday.

Six String is holding their Pre-Turkey Day Benefit Jam at the Cary Theater, with local musicians and Cary Theater favorites performing including Jon Shain, FJ Ventre, Laurelyn Dossett and many more. All proceeds go to The Interfaith Council for Social Services and the Play It Forward Scholarship Fund. The concert starts at 8 PM.

There are more Friday events on our calendar.

Saturday, November 17, 2018

The Cary Senior Center is holding their annual craft show with arts and crafts made by Cary residents aged 50 and older for sale. Also enjoy coffee and other refreshments sold by the Cary Teen Council, all starting at 9 AM.

Glenaire Retirement Community is holding their holiday craft fair this Saturday at 10 AM, and it’s an opportunity to buy handmade gifts from Wake County artists.

Comedians Karen Mill and Andy Forrester will perform at the Cary Theater this Saturday at 8 PM. Both are accomplished touring musicians.

You can find more Saturday events on our calendar.

Around the Triangle

All this week, Memorial Auditorium in Downtown Raleigh will be hosting a performance of the musical “Jersey Boys.” It includes hit songs from the Four Seasons and tells the story of their rise and fall. Times differ from day to day with all times on the ticket website.

Goodnights Comedy Club in Raleigh is hosting comedian Steve-O this Friday and Saturday. Steve-O made himself famous as one of the most popular daredevils on the TV show “Jackass.” Shows are at 7:30 and 10:30 PM both days.

The Durham Art Walk Holiday Market is this Saturday and Sunday in the Downtown Durham Historic District. Admission is free and it’s a good way to find arts and crafts by local artisans for holiday presents, plus there will be food, drinks, live music and a kids’ zone. It runs from 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and 1 to 5 PM on Sunday.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Antonio Castagna.