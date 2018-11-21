Weekend Events: Thanksgiving, Chinese Lantern Festival and More

Cary, NC – With Thanksgiving this Thursday, there are fewer events this weekend than usual. But you can go and see the Chinese Lantern Festival on opening day, watch the Johnny Folsom 4 perform hit Johnny Cash songs and more.

To see a full list of Cary events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar .

Friday and Saturday, November 23 and 24, 2018

The Chinese Lantern Festival starts this Friday at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. See hundreds of detailed LED art designs as well as live performances of Chinese dance, acrobatics, juggling and martial arts. It runs until January 13, 2019 from 6 to 10 PM. It is closed on Mondays except for December 24 and December 31.

This Friday and Saturday, the Johnny Folsom 4 perform their popular medley of Johnny Cash cover songs. The show is presented by Six String and starts at 8 PM.

To see more Friday events, go to our calendar.

Around the Triangle

The Carolina Hurricanes play at the PNC Arena this Friday at 7:30 PM. The local hockey team takes on the Florida Panthers and the Canes have had a strong season so far so this should be an exciting game.

North Carolina native and Americana legend Unknown Hinson is bringing his unique style and persona to the Triangle with a show at Raleigh’s Pour House Music Hall this Saturday. If you have not seen Hinson before, he is a must-experience musical act and the show starts at 9 PM with doors at 8 PM.

The Carolina Theatre in Durham is bringing together singers from classic groups such as the The Temptations, The Miracles and The Capitols for a “Motown Christmas” comprised of favorite Christmas songs. The show starts at 8 PM on Friday.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree.